New Delhi: The domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 50 with effect from today (6 July).

The 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. The prices of the LPG cylinder weighing 5 kg has also increased by Rs 18. However, the 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by Rs 8.50.

In the last one year, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003. The rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.

Earlier on May 7 in Delhi, the rate was Rs 999.50 per cylinder. On May 7, the LPG cylinder became costlier by Rs 50 as against the rate of Rs 949.50 on March 22, 2022.

Further, on March 22 also, there was a hike of Rs 50 in the price of the cylinder. Earlier, between October 2021 and February 2022, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders stood at Rs 899.50 in Delhi.

Here are the new rates of domestic LPG cylinders in other major Indian cities. (non-subsidised prices of Indane in Metros - Rs /14.2 kg cylinder)

Delhi - Rs 1,053

Mumbai - Rs 1,052.50

Kolkata - Rs 1,079

Chennai - Rs 1068.50

