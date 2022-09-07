According to a recent Times Of India report, police revealed that they have filed an FIR after the mother of the schoolboy registered a complaint.

Days after the video of a dog lunging at a 10-year-old in an elevator went viral, the owner of the pet dog has been booked.

According to a report by The Times of India, police revealed that they have filed an FIR after the mother of the schoolboy registered a complaint. This is after CCTV footage from Ghaziabad’s Charms Castle Society started buzzing over social media. The video showed a woman pulling her dog towards a corner of the lift.

And a boy, who was standing next to her, steps forward to press a button of the elevator when the dog lunges at him and bites the kid.

Well, this wasn’t the worst. The owner can be seen standing unaffected. The woman can be seen watching the kid moaning in pain and holding his wound, but doesn’t do anything.

However, after the woman got off the elevator, a man who steps in can be seen taking a look at the kid’s wound.

Soon after this video started making rounds on the internet, the boy’s father in another video can be seen confronting the owner. The video was shared by a Twitter user, who previously shared the CCTV footage of the lift.

While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, “Part 2: Argument between child’s Father and dog’s owner after dog bites the child in the lift. This video is from Charms Castle society in Raj Nagar Extension area of Ghaziabad.”

Part 2: Argument between child’s Father and dog’s owner after dog bites the child in the lift. This video is form Charms Castle society in Raj Nagar Extension area of Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/G5hqQg10Xh — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 6, 2022



The new clip shows the dog owner, walking her pet in the basement of the apartment building. The video has been recorded by the father of the 10-year-old, who can also be seen standing next to him. In the video, the man and the woman can be seen arguing with each other. The boy’s father can be heard saying that the woman is refusing to admit her mistakes or reveal her house number.

Now, after the incident came to light, a case has been registered at the Nandgram Police Station. The report informed that SHO Ramesh Singh has revealed that the owner Poonam was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct concerning animal) of the IPC. TOI quoted the official as saying, “An investigation is underway and further action will be taken on the basis of the probe.”

