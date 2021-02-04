Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for several hours in Karnataka's Bilinele village, emerges unscathed

Pictures and videos of the two animals in opposite corners of the toilet went viral on Facebook and Twitter. While officers of the forest department were at the ready to catch the leopard, it managed to flee

A stray dog named Bollu had quite an adventure after it was trapped inside a tiny toilet for hours with a leopard that strayed into a home in Karnataka's Bilinele village, Dakshina Kannada district on 3 February.

Luckily, the dog emerged unharmed.

Pictures and videos of the two animals in opposite corners of the toilet went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

While officers of the forest department were at the ready to catch the leopard, it managed to flee.

According to a Twitter user and journalist Prajwal, the forest department tried to catch the leopard by removing an asbestos sheet on top of the toilet but the animal escaped.

He also shared videos of the animal leaping up at the sight of a camera.

The plan, according to the footage circulated online, was to catch the leopard in a net which was dropped over the toilet. However, the animal broke free.

Even after the leopard had fled the scene, the dog kept sitting inside.

According to The Times of India, the leopard came from the nearby Kombaru reserve forest. While the owner of the home, Jayalakshmi, was out on Tuesday night, one of the family members saw the tail of the leopard in the toilet and hastily bolted the animal inside.

It was only after forest officials were called in and locals crowded that they noticed the leopard was not alone. According to the Subrahmanya Range RFO HT Raghavendra, the leopard must have chased after the dog in the night and followed it into the toilet.

