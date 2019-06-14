Doctors Strike LIVE Updates: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan meets delegation of medicos, urges them to resume duty

Doctors Strike LIVE Updates: Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the violence against doctors in Kolkata and urged patients and their attendants to exercise restraint. The Minister said he will take up the matter of doctors' security with all chief ministers and asked the doctors to ensure that essential services to the people are not disrupted
Junior doctors in West Bengal continued with their agitation for the fourth day Friday, hampering regular services in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals, and a number of private hospitals. Emergency services were available at only one or two hospitals, including Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata
Resident Doctors of the Institute Of Medical Sciences, BHU Varanasi have showed solidarity toward the attacks on doctors in West Bengal by suspending their services.
Junior doctors across West Bengal on Thursday refused to end their stir till they are provided adequate security in government hospitals and defied the deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that opposition BJP and Communist Party of India (M) were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy" and giving communal colour to the issue.
Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outpatient facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a large number of private medical facilities in the state due to the strike by the doctors who are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital here by a mob following the death of a patient.
The India Medical Association has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday, 14 June, against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors.
The opposition attacked Banerjee over the impasse, with the BJP accusing her of acting as "Hitler".
There was high drama as the chief minister reached the state-run SSKM hospital here at around noon amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors.
"I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP," Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said and directed the police to clear the premises and only allow patients to stay.
Stating that patients were suffering, she gave the doctors a four-hour deadline to rejoin service, but later revised it to 2 pm. Warning of strict action against those who do not resume work, she said they will have to vacate hostels.
Despite Banerjee's ultimatum, the agitating doctors continued their stir. A joint platform of doctors met Governor K N Tripathi, who appealed them to resume duties.
"We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. Our demands are simple, proper security with armed policemen at all hospitals, arrest of culprits involved in the NRS attack on Saturday under non-bailable sections. We did not expect the chief minister to say what she did," a member of the delegation said.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, however alleged that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbance and that she was "abused" by the doctors at the hospital.
"The BJP, with help from the CPI(M), is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair," Banerjee said and alleged "BJP chief Amit Shah is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run propaganda on Facebook."
The TMC and the BJP are locked in a bitter turf war in West Bengal, which has been rocked by post-poll violence, with Banerjee accusing the saffron party of trying to foment trouble in the state to topple her government. The BJP has claimed that Banerjee is targeting it as she is rattled by its major gains in Lok Sabha elections.
In a Facebook post, the chief minister highlighted the plight of patients in hospitals due to the ongoing strike and claimed the government was cooperating with doctors.
She described the injuries sustained by the two junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital as "unfortunate".
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, Banerjee said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered to look into complaint of negligence during treatment, resulting in the death of the patient.
"Cancer patients, kidney patients, accident victims, even children coming from distant places are suffering for not getting treatment," she said.
Banerjee also wrote to senior doctors of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state and requested them to continue taking care of patients.
The opposition parties slammed the CM for her alleged "threats" to agitating doctors and sought her immediate resignation as the health minister.
BJP leader Mukul Roy alleged Banerjee has become authoritarian and is behaving like "Hitler".
Accusing the TMC supremo of politicizing the issue, CPI (M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said Banerjee does not seem interested in ending the impasse.
State Congress president Somen Mitra also criticised the chief minister and said the state government should take appropriate measure to ensure safety and security of doctors.
NRS Medical College and Hospital principal Saibal Mukherjee and medical Superintendent cum vice-principal Prof Saurabh Chattopadhyaya have resigned for "failing to overcome the crisis" at the medical institution.
Healthcare services at private and government hospitals in the national capital are likely to be affected on Friday with scores of doctors deciding to boycott work for a day.
Several resident doctors at the AIIMS, Delhi worked with bandages on their heads as a symbolic protest.
Hold symbolic protest only, Union health minister tells doctors
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan meets delegation of medicos, urges them to resume duty
''Deeply ashamed': TMC minister's daughter joins volley of voices against West Bengal govt, expresses solidarity with medicos
Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, has come up with strong criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos have the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work.
"As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on Facebook.
‘We want justice’: Doctors raise slogans at Raipur hospital
Resident doctors at Raipur’s Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital raised slogans of ‘We Want Justice’ as they launched their protest over violence against doctors in West Bengal, ANI reported.
BHU doctors join nationwide protests, shut down OPD services
Resident Doctors of the Institute Of Medical Sciences, BHU Varanasi have showed solidarity toward the attacks on doctors in West Bengal by suspending their services.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Doctors strike continues in Burdwan Medical College in Kolkata.
Patients and their relatives who queued up at the Burdwan medical college were disappointed to see the OPD services in chais. Reports say a crisis-like situation prevails at the hospital from where at least 20 critical patients have had to been moved to private hospitals since morning. North Bengal Medical college too is on a luckdown. Both emergency and OPD services are shut.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan to take up matter of doctors security with all CMs
PTI
IMA announces nationwide protest today to express solidarity with West Bengal doctors
"The gruesome incident in NRS Medical College, Kolkata, is of barbaric nature. IMA condemns the violence perpetrated on a young doctor. The entire medical fraternity expresses solidarity with the resident doctors who are on strike. The IMA headquarters hereby declares All India Protest Day on Friday," an IMA statement said.
Input by Ashish Tiwari,101Reporters
Striking doctors defy Mamata's deadline to resume work, CM accuses BJP of giving 'communal colour'
The deadline ended at 2 pm on Thursday, but the doctors have since defied orders to return to duty.
Nepal doctors' body expresses solidarity with West Bengal medicos, condemns violence
Condemning the violence in West Bengal against doctors, Young Doctors Association of Nepal has supported protest of IMA. YDA has requested the Indian government to provide a safe and secure environment for doctors so they can provide their best services to mankind.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
Hold symbolic protest only, Union health minister tells doctors
Filmamker Aparna Sen joins protest, urges Mamata Banerjee to hold talks with doctors
Aparna Sen who is visiting the striking doctors at NRS said, “I would like to request the Chief Minister to please come here and talk to the junior doctors. If you felt bad with someone’s behaviour, please forgive them. They are small children and future doctors; being elder to them, you should come here and talk to them. You head the health ministry. Don’t you think that you should come here and talk to these junior doctors. My earnest request to you to meet them here without any condition. Do you think that it will be good for Bengal if they will leave our state.”
Input by Syeda Shabana/101Reporters
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan meets delegation of medicos, urges them to resume duty
Medicos stir in West Bengal enters day 4; crucial services disrupted
Kerala doctors express solidarity with West Bengal doctors
''Deeply ashamed': TMC minister's daughter joins volley of voices against West Bengal govt, expresses solidarity with medicos
Delhi Medical Association calls for bandh in National Capital
Delhi Medical Association (DMA) calls for a 'Medical Bandh' on Friday in the national capital. “It is a call from DMA to all its esteemed members and owners of hospitals, nursing homes and medical establishment in Delhi to keep their establishments closed on June 14, 2019 as it is a Total Medical Bandh. However, emergency services will remain open," Girish Tyagi President, DMA.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
In Nagpur, doctors march with ‘Save the Saviour’ posters
In Nagpur, resident doctors at the Government Medical College joined the nationwide protest against cases of assault on doctors. They held posters with slogans like 'Save the Saviour' and 'Stand with NRSMCH' outside the college campus.
Watch: Junior doctor demands end to hooliganism at hospitals, says protests necessary because govt failed to provide safe workspace
"The incident that took place in NRS has left our families in anxiety. We feel unsafe too. We junior doctors along with house staff are protesting. We want an end to this hooliganism," said M Thakur from Kalyani Medical College.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
‘We want justice’: Doctors raise slogans at Raipur hospital
BHU doctors join nationwide protests, shut down OPD services
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Doctors strike continues in Burdwan Medical College in Kolkata.
Patients and their relatives who queued up at the Burdwan medical college were disappointed to see the OPD services in chais. Reports say a crisis-like situation prevails at the hospital from where at least 20 critical patients have had to been moved to private hospitals since morning. North Bengal Medical college too is on a luckdown. Both emergency and OPD services are shut.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan to take up matter of doctors security with all CMs
PTI
Over 100 surgeries at AIIMS Delhi likely to be suspended today
"Around 100 surgeries are usually scheduled in AIIMS everyday, which are likely to be suspended today. However, surgeries for some special cases may be continued." read a letter from AIIMS medical superintendent.
The report comes after the West Bengal doctors' stir garnered support from the Indian Medical Association, which is observing a nationwide protest day to demand safer workplaces for doctors.
Input by Rahul Satija, Team101 Reporters
IMA announces nationwide protest today to express solidarity with West Bengal doctors
Input by Ashish Tiwari,101Reporters
Striking doctors defy Mamata's deadline to resume work, CM accuses BJP of giving 'communal colour'
