Doctors' strike LIVE updates: Protesting Bengal medicos reach Secretariat to meet Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal doctors' strike LATEST UPDATES: The junior doctors on strike at NRS hospital in Kolkata are have reached at Nabanna, the state Secretariat, to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee has finally agreed to meet the protesting junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata in the presence of media. Earlier, she had said she was not comfortable with holding the meeting with reporters present, but the protesting doctors were firm on their demand, reported News18.
Dr PK Mitra, the Director of Medical Education of the West Bengal government, has arrived at NRS hospital in Kolkata to meet the junior doctors on protest. Referring to their demand for the presence of national media at the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, he said he had already communicated their stand to the chief minister and "no new conditions can be met now".
Junior doctors are likely to boycott the 3 pm meeting with Mamata Banerjee even if it is recorded. The protesting doctors doctors in West Bengal specifically want the national media to be present at the meeting.
Several doctors in Goa boycotted work on Monday and held a silent protest march in Panaji. In Maharashtra, over 40,000 doctors boycotted work as part of the IMA's strike. In Odisha, OPD services were hit, but emergency wards functioned normally.
Mamata Banerjee has agreed to hold a "recorded" meeting with the junior doctors of NRS hospital on strike. The Director of Medical Education said, "The discussion and resolutions taken in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you."
Due to the ongoing countrywide doctors' strike, the government has cancelled the leaves of all doctors employed at Central government hospitals and asked them to return to duty immediately. The Central government doctors have been asked to come back to work to deal with the crisis, reports said.
The junior doctors on strike in West Bengal have rejected Mamata Banerjee's request for a closed-door meeting at state Secretariat Nabanna. At the general body meeting of junior doctors of Kolkata's NRS hospital, they decided to not attend the meeting with the chief minister at 3 pm.
The PIL the Supreme Court will hear tomorrow seeks directions to the Union ministries of home affairs and health and the West Bengal administration to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals in India to ensure safety and security of doctors.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a PIL tomorrow (Tuesday) on the ongoing doctors' strike across the country. The plea, filed by one Ashok Srivastata, seeks legal protection for doctors against assaults, like the one faced by junior doctors at NRS hospital in Kolkata, which triggered the strike.
The contention between the protesting doctors in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is now on the presence of media at the planned meeting. Medicos want the meeting to be held in the presence of media, but the chief minister is "not comfortable" with it.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the beating of doctors in West Bengal, said Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors' national body, on Sunday.
Dr Sharma said that they would also stress for the enactment of protection law for the doctors and amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
"We need amendments in IPC and CrPC so that anybody who indulges in acts of violence against hospitals and doctors is taken to task as per the laws," said Dr Sharma while talking to ANI.
Terming the strike of doctors in West Bengal as the failure of the system, Sharma said: "All that was asked was a visit to the victim by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Is it too much? And if you did not meet, then why to insult them?"
Sharma said that there is a need for CCTV cameras and guards, who are actually concerned about the security of doctors.
"At NRS Hospital in Kolkata, there were cops on duty inside the emergency complex. Still, they did not act. Sensitising them and making them aware of the need of security of doctors is essential," he said.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has given the 17 June strike call to withdrawal non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in Delhi.
Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will not function on Monday.
The apex medical body, IMA, said all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday.
Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.
In a late night statement, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said it will not participate in the nationwide strike called by the IMA, but will take out a protest march from 8 am to 9 am Monday.
"Keeping patient care in the centre, AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has decided not to go on strike, but will take out a protest march from 8 am to 9 am on Monday," it said.
The premier medical institute also asked its faculty members, researchers, students and para medical staff to join the protest march.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 15:58:17 IST
Highlights
Centre has written to states asking them to bring laws to protect doctors, says Harsh Vardhan
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told CNN-News18, "We have already written to all the states. We're requesting all chief ministers to make specific laws to protect doctors. At central level, if we can do something, we'll revisit the issue. Eveyrbody has to be sure about it that we are well-intentioned. The aim is to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in this country."
Govt to provide feed for live coverage of meeting
According to News18, the feed for the live coverage of the meeting of the junior doctors on strike and Mamata Banerjee will be taken from the government and will be flashed on all channels.
Doctors on their way to meet Mamata at Secretariat
The junior doctors on strike at NRS hospital in Kolkata are on their way to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state Secretariat. The doctors cheered as their vehicles left the hospital premises.
Mamata gives in to doctors' demand, agrees to live coverage of meeting
123 doctors resign from Siliguri's North Bengal Medical College and Hospital
The protests at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital have worsened since Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to the agitating junior doctors to return to work on 13 June. As many as 123 doctors have tendered their resignation at NBMCH, which is Siliguri's premier healthcare institute.
There has been a significant dip in the number of patients getting admitted to the hospital since the agitations began. With more than 800 beds at the hospital, it sees around 200 patients admitted on a normal day. Since last Wednesday, the number has been dropping steadily — 138 on 12 June, 117 on 13 June, 71 on 14 June and 82 on 15 June.
Input by Roshan Gupta/101Reporters
Emergency services at Bhopal hospitals bear brunt of doctors' strike
Health facilities at government hospitals in Bhopal, including at AIIMS and Hamid Hospital, are affected due to the doctors' strike. A huge number of patients are gathered near the emergency room as OPD facilities are closed.
Patients accused the hospitals of not giving them any prior notice about the strike, especially to those who have come from remote villages and are now left with no choice but to go to private hospitals for treatment. Emergency facilities are collapsing due to the heavy rush at these hospitals.
Input by Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
'No new condition can be met now'
Health services at a standstill in Lucknow
Health services in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow have come to a standstill, with doctors at all government hospitals protesting in solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal. Doctors at King George Medical University and Ram Manohar Lohia Research Centre have boycotted work, and a large number of patients have not been attended to.
Dr Sishir Chauhan, a junior resident at the RML hospital in Lucknow said, "Doctors are being treated like stray dogs for saving lives, and this cannot be tolerated anymore. The West Bengal chief minister should hold discussions with the doctors at an open place in the presence of media, and the Government of India should ensure security to every doctor of the country."
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Protesting doctors unlikely to attend meeting with Mamata unless govt agrees to media presence
Doctors hold silent protest march in Goa
A number of doctors participated in the silent protest march held from Azad Maidan to Panjim market. Former IMA Goa chief Shekhar Salkar demanded that armed security personnel be deployed outside all casualty wards at government-run and private hospitals to prevent unwarranted attacks on doctors.
PTI
40,000 doctors boycott work in Maharashtra
More than 40,000 doctors in Maharashtra boycotted work on Monday as part of the call for a strike by the IMA in support of their agitating colleagues in West Bengal. Doctors from various government and private hospitals in the state are mainly boycotting OPD and other non-essential health services, officials said.
Bengal govt invites representatives of all medical colleges to meet Mamata
After junior doctors of NRS hospital held a press conference announcing that they will not hold a closed-door meeting with Mamata Banerjee at the Secretariat, the Director of Medical Education issued a statement, inviting two representatives each of all medical colleges in the city to meet the chief minister at Nabanna at 3 pm today.
"The discussion will focus on all your demands. I also confirm that the discussion and resolutions taken in this meeting shall be recorded and duly communicated to you," read the letter addressed to 'The protesting doctors'.
Input by SS Parveen/101Reporters
Junior doctor assaulted last Monday 'recovering well'
The condition of Dr Paribaha Mukherjee, who was critically injured in an assault by the family of a deceased patient last Monday at a Kolkata hospital, is recovering well. His reports show no additional problems, a medical bulletin issued by The Institute of Neurosciences said.
Bengal govt must promise 'live telecast' of meeting with Mamata, say protesting doctors
"The government has to assure us that the meeting will be live telecast on channels. Only then will we will attend the meeting. They have yet to clear their stand on whether the media will be allowed at the meeting. If we receive an official letter asking us to join the meeting, we will hold another general body meeting to decide whether to attend it," a junior doctor at Kolkata's NRS hospital said.
Input by Amita Ghose/101Reporters
All leaves of Central govt doctors cancelled
Bengal doctors on protest reject Mamata's call for closed-door meeting
What does the PIL in Supreme Court seeking?
'State govts must ensure protection of doctors'
The PIL filed in the Supreme Court, to be heard tomorrow, demands safety of doctors across the country by obligating state governments to ensure their well-being in the line of duty. The plea says states should ensure that doctors, especially at government hospitals, don't have to face the anger of families if patients die due to medical reasons. It emphasises that doctors are working only for the public, which is why state governments must ensure their protection.
Supreme Court to hear PIL on doctors' strike tomorrow
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation tomorrow (Tuesday) on the ongoing doctors' strike across the country. The plea, filed by advocate Alok Srivastava, seeks legal protection for doctors against assaults, like the one faced by junior doctors at NRS hospital in Kolkata, which triggered the strike.
Law protecting doctors from violence
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had, on Saturday, asked states to consider enacting specific legislation to protect doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence. The IMA has demanded a comprehensive Central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff.
Why are doctors on strike?
Junior doctors across West Bengal are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at NRS hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last Monday. Doctors across the country, including ones from AIIMS in Delhi as well as the Indian Medical Association, are also protesting in solidarity with their fraternity in Bengal against the treatment meted out to them.
Mamata 'not comfortable' with media presence at meeting with doctors
On Sunday, the protesting doctors in West Bengal left it to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to decide the venue of their meeting on Monday. However, the contention between the two sides is now on the presence of media at the meeting. Medicos want the meeting to be held in the presence of media and recorded, whereas the chief minister is "not comfortable" with media presence.
Read more on developments on the doctors' strike here
West Bengal doctors' protest enters Day 7
Services continued to remain affected for the seventh day on Monday at emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and private medical facilities in West Bengal, leaving several patients in the lurch.
Junior doctors across the state are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at NRS hospital in Kolkata allegedly by the family members of a patient who died last Monday.
IMA strike to affect OPDs, OTs; emergency services to function normally
The IMA strike withdrawing non-essential health services across the country will affect all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function.
IMA to stage nationwide protest today
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the beating of doctors in West Bengal, said Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors' national body, on Sunday. He added that they will also stress for the enactment of a protection law for doctors and amendments to the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:58 (IST)
Centre has written to states asking them to bring laws to protect doctors, says Harsh Vardhan
15:45 (IST)
Visuals from Nabanna; meeting between Mamata-doctors to be held shortly
15:30 (IST)
Doctors arrive at Nabanna to meet Mamata, reports News18
The meeting between Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors is expected to begin shortly, paving way for a solution to the week-long impasse.
15:23 (IST)
Bus carrying doctors' representatives en route to Nabanna
15:16 (IST)
15:12 (IST)
15:04 (IST)
Protesting junior doctors to meet Mamata in presence of media
The chief minister consented to live coverage of her meeting with the doctors on strike. The time of the meeting at the Secretariat has not been confirmed yet.
14:52 (IST)
14:43 (IST)
'When should we get treatment? After we die?'
A patient is angry with Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for not putting up a notice and informing patients about the doctors of the hospital going on strike.
Input by Prabhatesh Tripathi/101Reporters
14:36 (IST)
123 doctors resign from Siliguri's North Bengal Medical College and Hospital
The protests at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital have worsened since Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to the agitating junior doctors to return to work on 13 June. As many as 123 doctors have tendered their resignation at NBMCH, which is Siliguri's premier healthcare institute.
There has been a significant dip in the number of patients getting admitted to the hospital since the agitations began. With more than 800 beds at the hospital, it sees around 200 patients admitted on a normal day. Since last Wednesday, the number has been dropping steadily — 138 on 12 June, 117 on 13 June, 71 on 14 June and 82 on 15 June.
Input by Roshan Gupta/101Reporters
14:31 (IST)
Doctors face 'war-front like conditions' with lax security, says RDA, AIIMS
"We remain dedicated to serving humanity to our fullest potential. The incident at the emergency department at the AIIMS trauma centre, where a junior resident was assaulted for performing his rightful duty of giving preferential care to a critical patient, was efficiently managed with the support of the AIIMS administration in letter and spirit," the Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS, Delhi, said on its decision to join the countrywide doctors' protest. "This event made us rethink about the war-front like conditions faced by our fellow medicos elsewhere, where they are usually left alone to fight for their lives while saving those of the sick and even where basic security measures like CCTV surveillance and special security deployment at emergency wards and ICUs are nonexistent."
Read more on the doctors' protest here
14:12 (IST)
Doctors on protest in Assam say they are on 'silent protest' as govt has turned a 'deaf ear'
14:04 (IST)
13:41 (IST)
13:37 (IST)
13:33 (IST)
13:22 (IST)
Doctors protest at government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru
13:11 (IST)
12:57 (IST)
12:51 (IST)
OPD services affected in Odisha hospitals as doctors go on strike
12:46 (IST)
12:36 (IST)
Doctors at AIIMS-Bhopal protest in support of Bengal's doctors on strike
12:35 (IST)
Odisha doctors come out in large to support IMA protest
Doctors in Odisha participated in the nationwide strike called by the IMA today. These include members of the Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Medical Services Association, Odisha Medical Teachers Association, Junior Doctors' Association, Resident Doctors' Association, IMA Students Network and the Nursing Home Association.
Doctors at AIIMS, as well as UG and PG students of SCB Medical College in Cuttack are protesting at their respective institutes. Doctors from various other government and private hospitals also joined the movement wearing black badges.
IMA Odisha State Secretary Janmejaya Mohapatra said attacks on doctors, who serve people round the clock, are rising by the day. "It is high time there is a law to ensure safety and security of doctors in the country," he said.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro/101Reporters
12:24 (IST)
12:20 (IST)
12:18 (IST)
11:59 (IST)
11:56 (IST)
Doctors in Ranchi join all-India protest against the assault on medicos in Bengal
11:48 (IST)
Bengal doctors want meeting with Mamata to be held before 'live media'
11:45 (IST)
Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar join strike
11:39 (IST)
11:26 (IST)
What does the PIL in Supreme Court seeking?
11:23 (IST)
In Assam, doctors join protest at Guwahati Medical College
11:22 (IST)
Doctors in Varanasi join countrywide strike
The doctors' strike called by the IMA is being observed across the country, even at Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Banaras Hindu University .
11:12 (IST)
10:58 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
OPDs open till noon at AIIMS, Delhi
An assistant professor at AIIMS, Delhi, said outpatient departments at the hospital will function normally till noon. Dr Vijay Gurjar said, "OPDs will be open at AIIMS till 12 pm. Only a symbolic protest will be staged after that. AIIMS is running as per its normal timings. All doctors of AIIMS are working."
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
10:51 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
10:40 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
10:24 (IST)
10:23 (IST)
10:21 (IST)
