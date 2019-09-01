Doctor assaulted by tea plantation workers succumbs to injuries in Assam’s Jorhat; 77-yr-old was beaten after death of employee

An elderly resident doctor of a tea estate in Assam's Jorhat district on Sunday succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by plantation workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation.

The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.

"The doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of Somra Majhi, who was undergoing treatment at the estate's hospital," a statement by Jorhat district deputy commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dutta was beaten by the plantation workers for allegedly being absent from duty, sources said.

Korati said tea plantation workers had gheraoed the hospital and Dutta had to be rescued by the police. He was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, she said.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhan Gowalla has been asked to submit a report in seven days. Reportedly, a follow-up action into the incident has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has condemned the incident. "Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital," it said.

The Assam Valley CCPA has urged authorities concerned to apprehend those responsible for the assault and demanded strict action against them.

With inputs from agencies