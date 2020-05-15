DMRC releases score cards and final response sheets of 13 non-executive category posts; check details at delhimetrorail.com

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has put out the score cards and final response sheets of candidates who took recruitment exams for various posts like Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Stenographer, among others.

Those who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for 13 Non-Executive category posts can check their score card and response sheet by visiting the official website of DMRC.

The codes for the 13 Non-Executive category posts are RNE01, RNE02, RNE04, RNE05, RNE07, RNE08, RNE09, RNE13, RNE16, RNE18, CNE03, CNE04 and CNE06.

To access score card and response sheet candidates need to go to career section on the official website and then click on the link for the post for which they appeared.

Aspirants need to log in and see the score card and response sheet.

“For the Executive category post codes (Regular as well as Contractual), viz. RE01 to RE09 & CE01 to CE04 and RNE15 (Stenographer), whose CBT results have been declared, the score card and final response sheet of the candidates would be released upon finalization of the result of CBT plus GD&/or Interview and Skill Test, as applicable,” the DMRC notice reads.

The score card and final response sheet for the remaining post codes except CE05 and RNE10, viz. RNE03, RNE06, RNE11, RNE12, RNE14, RNE17, CNE01, CNE02 and CNE05 will be released after declaration of final result.

For post code CE05, the score card and response sheet will be put out on the official website of DMRC following finalisation of CBT and Group Discussion or Interview result.

The score card and final response sheet for RNE10 will be provided after declaration of the result of CBT and Psycho Test.