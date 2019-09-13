DMK chief MK Stalin slams AIADMK govt over death of 23-year-old techie who was run over by a water tanker after illegal hoarding fell on her

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday slammed the AIADMK government over the tragic death of a 23-year-old software engineer who died in Chennai after a hoarding fell over her leading to her fall from the two-wheeler she was riding and then crushed thereafter by a water tanker coming from behind.

Accusing the government of negligence leading to the death of the woman, Stalin tweeted, "Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family."

"How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?" the DMK supremo asked.

The deceased identified as Subashree met with the accident on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam road on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the woman was on her way back home from her office.

The victim received serious head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital where she succumbed.

These hoardings were erected on either side of the road and on the divider by former AIADMK Councillor and Kancheepuram East MGR Mandram assistant secretary S Jayagopal to announce his son's wedding.

"The hoardings are unauthorised. We are taking action against those who put them up," C Maheswari, Joint Commissioner of Police of Chennai South region, told NDTV.

With inputs from ANI.