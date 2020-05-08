DME Assam to fill up 188 Grade 4 vacancies for ward attendants, sweepers, cooks; apply online from 15 May at dme.assam.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has invited applications for recruitment to Grade 4 Posts. There are 188 vacancies for various posts including Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Attendant, Daftari, Sweeper and Cook.

The application process starts from 15 May and will end on 30 May. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of DME at https://dme.assam.gov.in/

Of the vacancies available, 71 are for the post of Ward Boy/ Ward Girl, there are 4 vacancies for Grade-IV staff, 10 Attendant vacancies, 30 Laboratory Attendant vacancies, 6 Peons, 4 Daftari, 8 Stretcher Bearers, 15 Sweepers, 4 Dissection Hall Attendants, 4 Cooks, 2 Animal Attendants, 12 Washermen/Women, 12 Packers and 6 Workshop workers.

Eligibility

For all the posts, candidates should have passed Class 8. Applicants should not be less than 18 years and not above 38 years as on 1 January, 2020. The relaxation in age limit for reserved categories will be as per existing government rules.

Documents you need to show before joining

If a candidate gets shortlisted for any of the given posts, he/she will be required to produce relevant documents and photocopies of all certificates. These include:

Two passport size colour photos which need to be uploaded while filling application form. Class-Vlll pass certificate or birth certificate for age proof. All marks sheets and pass certificates. Caste certificate (where applicable). Person with Disability (divyang) certificate wherever applicable. Permanent residentship certificate. Employment exchange registration certificate. Economically weaker section (EWS) category certificate in proper format, if applicable.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit official website of DME - https://dme.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for recruitment for Grade 4 posts.

Step 3: Select the post you want to apply for.

Step 4: Enter required details in application form and submit application.

