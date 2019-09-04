You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

DK Shivakumar arrest: Karnataka Congress calls for state-wide bandh in protest against party leader's detention by ED

India FP Staff Sep 04, 2019 10:34:11 IST

  • Karnataka Congress has called a state-wide protest on Wednesday after the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday

  • Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee expressed their support for the party leader, saying 'Congress stands firmly with DKS and will fight this legally and politically.'

  • The ED on Tuesday evening arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case

Karnataka Congress has called a state-wide protest on Wednesday after the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday.

According to The Indian Express, the bandh is to be effective in Ramanagara and Kanakapura only and security has been beefed up near Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence and around BJP offices in these two places. Schools, colleges and offices are functioning normally in Bengaluru as there is not bandh in the city but  Bengaluru-Mysore traffic will be affected. There also have been reports of stone-pelting at Kanakapura depot by angry Shivakumar supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee expressed its support for the party leader, saying "Congress stands firmly with DKS and will fight this legally and politically."

Yediyurappa also reacted to the arrest, saying that law will take its own course and said he would be the happiest if the former minister came clear, reported India Today.

The ED on Tuesday evening arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The Congress leader needs to be put through custodial interrogation and hence was arrested, PTI quoted officials as saying. The ED will produce Shivakumar before a court in New Delhi on Wednesday to seek his custody.

In his first reaction following the arrest, Shivakumar alleged vendetta politics and "congratulated" the BJP for "finally being successful in their mission of arresting me". He also appealed to his partymen and well-wishers not to be disheartened and asserted that he had done nothing illegal.

Shivakumar's supporters, who gathered in large numbers outside the ED office in Delhi, raised slogans and tried to prevent probe officials from taking him for a procedural medical check-up after his arrest on Tuesday.

On 29 August, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.

Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on 30 August, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he had not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 10:34:11 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores