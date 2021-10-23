India

‘Diwali ki safai’ memes go viral ahead of the festival of lights; check them out here

Every year, before the festival arrives, people clean their houses and shops to welcome happiness and prosperity with open arms, which they believe to be a symbolic gesture to remove trouble and darkness from their lives

Diwali, one of the most-awaited festivals, is around the corner as it is celebrated just a few days after Dussehra. Every year, before the festival arrives, people clean their houses and shops to welcome happiness and prosperity with open arms. They believe it to be a symbolic gesture to remove trouble and darkness from their lives.

Many families make the cleaning process an annual ritual while others find it quite hectic and tiring. This year too, as families begin to remove dust from every corner of the house, internet users have taken to social media and are sharing their ‘Diwali ki safai’ stories and memes.

There are many who posted challenges that their moms place before them during these days ahead of the grand festival. Amid all the housework, social media users have given this mission a humorous twist as they clean their homes.

Here are a few memes on how people are expressing their feelings about ‘Diwali ki safai’ on social media. Some called it a “season of exploitation” especially for boys who are tall. This is because tall guys are asked to reach distant corners of the house which are not been touched for the whole year.

While others advised people in love to hide their love letters as Diwali cleaning is on the way. Check out some of the funniest ‘Diwali ki safai’ memes here:

A "tall guy" shared his woes regarding the same.

Children complain about their mom's taking things into their own hands.

A Twitter user accurately captured the holy relation between 'safai' and cobwebs.

Another person spoke about cobwebs, but this time highlighting the 'plight' of spiders after Diwali.

A working profession spoke our minds.

Mother Savage graces the scene during Diwali.

For the unversed, this year the festival of lights – Diwali will be celebrated on 4 November. People in the country will be celebrating it for nearly five days. It will begin with Dhanteras which falls on 2 November. Additionally, Diwali falls on the third day which is New Moon Day or Amavasya.

While several parts of the country worship Goddess Lakshmi during this time, devotees in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and a few other states worship Goddess Kali.

