'Diwali gift' for Punjab govt employees turns out to be short-lived; administration accidentally pays them double salary

India Press Trust of India Nov 04, 2018 21:08:30 IST

Amritsar: Several government employees in Amritsar were ecstatic after they found they were paid a "double salary" for the month of October, thinking that the Punjab government gave them a Diwali gift.

Representational image. Reuters

But their happiness was short-lived when they were told that the extra amount was credited to their bank accounts by mistake and they should not withdraw the additional money paid to them, officials said.

District treasury officer AK Maini in a notice sent to head of all the government offices said two salaries were paid by mistake and shortly one salary would be taken back.

On being contacted, Maini while confirming the development, said it has happened not only in Amritsar but throughout Punjab because of technical snag in the software of the government's treasury department.

He said a majority of the government employees were paid double salary for the month of October.

Maini said all the government departments, including education, were told not to withdraw the second salary and within a day, one salary would be taken back by the treasury department.

He said in Amritsar district alone, around Rs 40 to 50 crore excess payment had been made to employees


