Ditch official vehicles... : PM Modi lists dos & don'ts for ministers during G20 Summit

With the crucial G20 Summit coming closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday spelled out dos and don’ts for his party colleagues to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience.

Dos:

Ministers have been asked to take the shuttle service to reach the summit’s venue, that is, Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. PM Modi also asked ministers to download the official G20 India mobile app and make best use of its translation and other features while conversing with foreign dignitaries. During the meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefed the ministers in detail about the protocol and related matters

Don’ts:

Ministers have been refrained from using their personal vehicles to reach Bharat Mandapam.

The protocols were laid out by Modi hours after he highlighted the importance of Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam.

“The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India’s age-old artistry and traditions,” Modi said on X.