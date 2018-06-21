Distressed over stalking and sexual harassment, minor girl immolates herself in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Kanpur: A 17-year-old girl immolated herself after a man sexually harassed her in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The class 12 student set herself ablaze at her house on Wednesday, Derapur Circle Officer (CO) TB Singh said. On a complaint by the girl's family members, Rinku (22) was arrested this morning, he said.

Her family members alleged that the girl was being continuously harassed and stalked by Rinku, the CO said. He used to stalk her whenever she left the house. He had also handed her some letters professing his feelings, the officer said.

The complaint also said the accused barged into their house and attempted to outrage her modesty following which she poured kerosene over herself, Singh said.

She then set herself ablaze, he said.

Rinku was booked for abetment to suicide. He was arrested when he was trying to leave the district, the official added.