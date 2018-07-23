You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dilapidated two-storey building collapses in Kolkata's Baithakkhana Road; one killed, two injured

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 10:28:38 IST

Kolkata: One person was killed and two others were critically injured on Monday when a house collapsed in the central part of the city following heavy rains, a disaster management official said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The incident happened around 2.30 am when a two-storey "dilapidated" building came crumbling down at Baithakkhana Road in Muchipara Police station area of the city, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained as police are not sure if he was a resident of the building or a pavement dweller, a senior officer said. The two injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, the police officer said.

"As of now, rescue operations are underway to ascertain if anyone is trapped under the debris. Apart from local councillor, teams of Kolkata Police and state disaster management personnel, along with fire brigade and civil defence officials, have reached the site," the officer added.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 10:28 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores