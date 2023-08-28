The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on 23 August, successfully completed its Chandrayaan-3 mission by landing it on the moon’s South Pole. With this, India has become the fourth country to achieve the feat on the moon after Russia, China and the USA. Just after the much anticipated lunar mission reached the surface, the space agency posted a congratulatory message on X, formerly known as Twitter. The statement read, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’: Chandrayaan-3” It further added, “Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!” This post has now become the most-liked one on the social media platform.

The tweet has collected over 8.5 lakh likes and 57 million views so far. The post also garnered 2.9 lakh reposts. It has been reposted by 2.9 lakh users.

Now, let us take a look at the tweets that created a lot of buzz and scripted history in the last few years.

Virat Kohli’s special win tweet (2022)

During the 2022 T20I World Cup between India and Pakistan, cricketer Virat Kohli posted a tweet after his explosive innings of 82 runs not out. Kohli’s message read, “Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers.” It got close to 8 lakh likes and over one lakh reshares.

Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/hAcbuYGa1H — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2022

Greta Thunberg’s please do enlighten me (2022)

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate’s boastfully hostile tweet to climate activist Greta Thunberg had managed to arrest the attention of 38 million people on X.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collections and their respective enormous emissions,” Tate wrote. Thunberg, on her part, replied with: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

South Indian actor Vijay unveiled Beast’s first look (2022)

South superstar Vijay’s poster revealing his movie Beast, released in 2022, collected over 4.2 lakh likes.

Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccine (2021)

After taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free.”

It collected 2.1 lakh likes and over 42,000 retweets.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Ratan Tata’s Air India welcome (2021)

When Tata Group won the Air India bid, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Group, announced the happy news on Twitter and said, “The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity for the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry.” It was liked by 4 lakh users on the platform

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Virat Kohli’s Daughter Tweet (2021)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika’s birth was among the most liked tweets of 2021. It received over 5.2 lakh likes and 48,000 reshares.

Joe Biden’s First Tweet (2021)

US President-elect Joe Biden shared a tweet, ‘It’s a new day in America’, on the day of his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. The moment of joy saw the support of 37 lakh on social media.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Twitter when all meta-based platforms faced outages (2021)

The world experienced a major outage with Meta-based Facebook taking down its other services such as WhatsApp and Instagram. While users struggled to gain access for several hours, tech rival Twitter (now X) had the entire internet for itself. “Hello literally everyone,” this is how the app wrote the caption which created unprecedented records.

hello literally everyone — X (@X) October 4, 2021

It got 31 lakh likes.

Pat Cummins’ donation to Covid relief in India (2021)

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help India’s fight against COVID-19 in April. This was when he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

It became the most ‘retweeted post of the year’ with over 4.6 lakh likes.

Barack Obama on religious background (2017)

A picture of former US president Barack Obama overlooking kids of mixed backgrounds gained much attention. Obama captioned the post, “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…”

The post amassed over 39 lakh likes.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission set to continue its purpose for a period of 14 days, the extraordinary achievement has been followed with bated breath by people across India.