Diageo India donates INR 1 Crore towards the Kerala relief fund

In wake of the calamity in Kerala, leading beverage alcohol company Diageo India today donated INR 1 Crore towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Hon’ble Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Diageo India officials earlier today and acknowledged the company’s contribution towards the relief efforts in the state.

Mr Mathew Xavier, Chief Operating Officer (South) said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time. It is our endeavour to support communities during tough situations, and our contribution is a step towards rebuilding the state. We will continue to provide any additional help that the state may require in the days to come.”

Over the years, Diageo India has extended its support towards relief efforts during natural calamities across the country including the Chennai Floods. The unprecedented rains have caused severe damage to not just property and crops in the state but also led to the loss of lives, making it one of the worst disasters in the state.

