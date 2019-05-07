DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2019 Date: Kerala Class 12 results likely to be declared tomorrow; check keralaresults.nic.in to view scores

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2019 Date | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the results of Class 12 exams by tomorrow (8 May, 2019). Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check the results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

According to an official quoted by the India Today, DHSE is preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (higher secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) results before the date it published the results last year.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE results were declared on 10 May, 2018.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from 6 to 27 March, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations. Last year, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.