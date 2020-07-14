DHSE Class 12th Results 2020: Kerala board likely to announce Plus Two results tomorrow; steps to check scores via SMS, mobile application
DHSE Class 12th Results 2020 | Over 8 lakh students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year, can check their result on Kerala board's official website.
DHSE Class 12th Results 2020| The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to declare the results of Class 12 exams tomorrow (15 July).
Over 8 lakh students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.
Steps to check result 2020 via SMS
If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.
Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the results for future reference
Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in
Steps to check results via 'Saphalam' App
Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.
In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
