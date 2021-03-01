DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Apply for 24 vacancies at basirhathealthdistrict.in

Candidates eligible for the posts who are interested to apply can register themselves on or before 15 March, 2021

The District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat, West Bengal, has released an official recruitment notice inviting applications for the appointment of several candidates in the healthcare sector. Vacancies regarding the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Hospital Attendant, Lab Technician and others have been posted at basirhathealthdistrict.in.

Candidates eligible for the posts who are interested to apply can register themselves on or before 15 March, 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, there are a total of 24 vacancies. The DHFWS requires 3 Full-Time Medical Officers, 1 Medical Officer AFHS, 1 Executive Assistant, 1 Counsellor, along with 2 Hospital Attendants and 2 Sanitary Attendants. Also, there is a single vacancy for the posts of Psychiatric Nurse, Peer Supporter, District PPM Coordinator and District Manager.

One candidate will be selected for the post of Laboratory Technician, along with one for Lab Technician (Blood Bank). The authority will also screen two candidates for the post of VDB Technical Supervisor and recruit 6 Staff Nurses.

Follow these steps to apply for the DHFWS recruitment drive:

Step 1: Visit the official site of DHFWS, Basirhat at basirhathealthdistrict.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Scroll down to the ‘Online Application’ section and click on the link that says ‘Recruitment for the different contractual posts vide recruitment notice memo no. DHFWS/BSRHT/890/21 Dated 23-02-2021’

Step 5: After selecting the ‘Apply Now’ tab, you will be able to fill the application form

Step 6: Enter all the details correctly and submit the form online

Here is the direct link to the application form.

Candidates must make sure that they have gone through the age limit, post-wise qualification, experience criteria given on the website. If applicants do not meet all the qualifications, they will not be able to move ahead in the recruitment process.