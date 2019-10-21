Dhanteras 2019: Why gold, silver and utensils are bought on this auspicious day that kicks off Diwali celebrations

Dhanteras is part of the Diwali festivities, when Hindus invest in metal utensils as well as gold and silver ornaments. The word Dhanteras (or Dhantrayodashi in Maharashtra) symbolises wealth or 'dhan' while 'tera' means the 13th day of the Kartik month when the festival is celebrated. This day marks the beginning of the festivities of Diwali, which includes celebrations like Lakshmi Pujan and Bhaidooj.

Observed on the 13th day of the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival will be celebrated on 25 October this year.

Puja timings:

According to Drikpanchang.com Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras Puja date and day: Friday, 25 October, 2019

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:08 pm to 08:15 pm

Duration: 01 hour 07 minutes

How the day is celebrated and legend behind the ritual:

It is believed that the word Dhanteras translates to wealth and prosperity. On this day, people purchase gold, silver, and utensils along with new clothes and offer their prayers to Goddess Lakshmi—the Goddess of wealth. On this day devotees also light diyas in their homes to welcome her and seek her blessings. Many also worship Kuber—the God of treasure.

For decades, it has been believed that the buying of gold, silver, jewellery and utensils acts as protection against ill-will and will bring good luck to every member of the family. This ritual can be traced back to one of the legends behind this festival which narrates the story of a 16-year-old son of King Hima whose death was predicted by a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. However, his wise wife didn’t allow her husband to sleep on that day. To prevent his death, she also collected ornaments and coins in a heap and placed it at the door of the bedroom and lit lamps everywhere.

When Yama, the God of Death, arrived as a serpent, he was blinded by the light of diyas and glittering jewellery. Unable to enter the room, he sat there listening to the stories that the king’s wife narrated to keep her husband awake all night long. Yama left in the morning and spared the young prince’s life.

To this day, the ritual of buying gold and silver jewellery or new utensils is believed to protect one against ill luck and is said to be the harbinger of prosperity. However, those celebrating this auspicious day must avoid buying plastic and glass as they are believed to bring bad luck.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .