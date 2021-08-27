Dhaka-bound flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after pilot suffers heart attack mid-air
The Nagpur Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call from the Biman Air cockpit that a pilot had suffered a severe heart attack, requiring immediate help to land.
New Delhi: A major accident was averted in India's airspace on Friday when a Dhaka-bound passenger flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport as a Biman Air pilot suffered a serious heart attack mid-air, an official said. Biman Air BG-022 was en route to Dhaka from Muscat.
The Nagpur Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call from the Biman air cockpit that a pilot had suffered a severe heart attack, requiring immediate help to land.
"ATC Nagpur advised the airport management and alerted the terminal building about an unscheduled Biman Air landing as the pilot had a heart attack mid-air. A medical team along with an ambulance was rushed to the spot for the pilot soon after the plane landed," a senior official told ANI.
The aircraft landed safely at Nagpur airport at around 11:40 am on Friday carrying 126 passengers. The pilot is stable now.
"As per the latest information, the pilot is in stable condition now and the aircraft is currently parked in the Bay Area. All passengers have been deboarded and immigration is continuing. The airline is arranging crew sets for flight operations from Nagpur," an official told ANI.
Airport officials further told ANI that the matter could have been serious. But it is an international flight's pilot of the aircraft who first established contact with Kolkata ATC.
"The plane was passing near Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Immediately thereafter the aircraft established contact with Kolkata ATC and it coordinated with nearby ATC and directed the flight to land at Nagpur airport. The flight has landed in Nagpur safely," an ATC officer told ANI.
also read
Striking photo of Aghans crammed into flight surfaces as US military officials question evacuation pace
The photo obtained by US defence and security news site Defense One shows more than 600 people crowding into the US air force’s C-17 Globemaster III as they left their home country after Kabul fell to the Taliban.
UK student stuck in Afghanistan on holiday, says he has been 'abandoned' by British Embassy
Miles Routledge is a physics student at Loughborough University. The Birmingham resident was traveling in Afghanistan as part of his ambition to visit some of the world’s most dangerous places.
Afghanistan crisis: Air India says it cannot operate flights as airspace over country shut
Air India's AI 126 Chicago to Delhi-bound flight was also diverted to Gulf airspace due to the closure of Afghan airspace