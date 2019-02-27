DGCA withdraws order to shut down 9 airports; commercial flight services expected to resume soon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has withdrawn its order to shut down nine airports, commercial flight services is expected to resume soon.

NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) has been withdrawn. Flight operations will resume pic.twitter.com/5WvzEgVQ34 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Aviation watchdog DGCA Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed "as of now". A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)." The DGCA Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from 27 February to 27 May. The move to close the airports had come amid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

Sources at airlines said they were aware of the notice but it would take a little while for flights to resume. "Decisions take time," said an airline official. Jet Airways has informed its passengers through a tweet that penalties have been waived off for the flights cancelled due to air space closure:

#9Wupdate: Due to air space closure, we'll waive off penalties for date/ flight change, refund & no-show on confirmed tickets for travel to/ from Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Srinagar on 27th February 2019. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) February 27, 2019

All airlines have asked passengers to visit their offices online to know about flight status:

#Update. We're experiencing high call volumes at our contact center on account of Air space closures. Customers are requested to check flight status by visiting https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK<flight no> to 9289228888. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019

#6EUpdate: To cancel your reservation owing to airspace closure at Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun, please visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. To have the cancellation charges waived off for travel till 31st March, e-mail us the PNR at customer.relations@goindigo.in — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 27, 2019

--With PTI inputs

