DGCA withdraws order to shut down 9 airports; commercial flight services expected to resume soon

India FP Staff Feb 27, 2019 15:50:57 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has withdrawn its order to shut down nine airports, commercial flight services is expected to resume soon.

Aviation watchdog DGCA Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed "as of now". A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)." The DGCA Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from 27 February to 27 May. The move to close the airports had come amid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

Representational image. Reuters

Sources at airlines said they were aware of the notice but it would take a little while for flights to resume. "Decisions take time," said an airline official. Jet Airways has informed its passengers through a tweet that penalties have been waived off for the flights cancelled due to air space closure:

All airlines have asked passengers to visit their offices online to know about flight status:

 

--With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 15:50:57 IST

