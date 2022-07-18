At least nine incidents of technical malfunction in a SpiceJet aircraft were reported within a span of 24 days. On 6 July, aviation regulator DGCA sent a show-cause notice to the carrier over its 'failure to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking to stop the operation of SpiceJet airline for allegedly flying its aircraft in breach of professional and safety obligations.

The court cannot stay the operation of an airline on the basis of a Public Interest Litigation and press reports, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said while dealing with the petition by lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, stated that the law provided a "robust mechanism" for the aviation industry and recorded the DGCA's stand that it has already initiated action and issued show cause notices in relation to incidents mentioned in the present case.

In the recent past, the petitioner alleged, there have been instances concerning the "landing" of SpiceJet aircraft, its planes taking off without passengers' baggage and employees not being paid.

Also read: 9th incident in 24 days: SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight delayed as nose wheel malfunctions

The court said the "DGCA is very much working" and there is no reason to grant the relief sought by the petitioner.

"The court cannot stop a particular airline to operate in the country based on averments in a PIL and press clippings," it said.

9 SpiceJet mishaps in 24 days

The budget carrier's Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed on 12 July after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned. This was at least the ninth incident of technical malfunction in a SpiceJet aircraft in 24 days.

On 6 July, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following several incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft. The aviation regulator said the budget carrier had "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

On 5 July, a SpiceJet aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai in Maharashtra made a priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a crack on its outer windshield midair.

This happened on the same day a Delhi to Dubai SpiceJet flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Pakistan's Karachi city due to a fuel indicator malfunction.

This was also not the first time multiple SpiceJet flights were hit by a snag on the same day. On 19 June, a SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight made an emergency landing soon after take-off due to an engine fire because of a bird hit.

On the same day, a flight Jabalpur-bound flight had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

With inputs from agencies

