DGCA extends suspension of domestic, international flight ops till 17 May as India enters third phase of lockdown

New Delhi: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus for two more weeks beyond 4 May, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The ongoing and second phase of lockdown was scheduled to end on 3 May.

