You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

DGCA extends suspension of domestic, international flight ops till 17 May as India enters third phase of lockdown

India Asian News International May 02, 2020 16:17:10 IST

New Delhi: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus for two more weeks beyond 4 May, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The ongoing and second phase of lockdown was scheduled to end on 3 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 16:17:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 02 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres