The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released a notification for the recruitment of executive and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 1,074 posts by visiting the official site dfccil.com.

The application process started today (24 April) while the last date to apply for the vacancies is 23 May.

Below are details on the vacancies, eligibility, and selection process:

Of the 1,074 vacancies, 111 are for the post of junior manager, 342 for executive and 521 for the post of junior executive.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the vacancies, candidates should have the essential qualification as of the closing date of application (23 May). They shall be required to produce mark sheets and degree/certificate, at the time of document verification/interview.

Age limit

For the post of junior manager, the age limit is between 18 to 27 years, whereas candidates between 18 to 30 years are eligible for the posts of executive and junior executive.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test. It will be conducted in two or three sessions on single or multiple days of 2 hours duration.

It is important that the aspirants secure a minimum T-score of 42 marks in each of the tests. After the exam, the shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of the original documents.

Application fees

Candidates should pay the examination fee while applying for the selected posts. For the post of junior manager, the amount is Rs 1,000, whereas, for executive and junior executive vacancies, it is Rs 900 and Rs 700, respectively. No application fee is required for SC/ST/PwBD/ex-servicemen applicants.