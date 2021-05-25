The decision to extend the last date has been taken due to the prevailing COVID-19 condition in the country

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has extended the last date to apply for the vacancies of Junior Manager, Executive, and Junior Executive in Civil, Electrical, Signal and Telecommunications, Operations and BD, and Mechanical departments of the corporation.

The decision has been taken due to the prevailing COVID-19 condition in the country. Now, interested candidates can register, apply online and pay the fee till 23 July up to 23.45 hours.

The tentative dates for the Computer Based Test (CBT) have been decided for the months of September/October 2021. Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website https://dfccil.com. In total, there are 1,074 posts available.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

- Go to dfccil.com

- On the homepage, click the notification for the recruitment

- Read all the instructions carefully and click on the link to register

- Fill in the name, mobile id, email id and select the post you want to apply for

- After registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form

- Upload all the required documents, recent photograph, and digital signature

- Pay the fee and submit the form

- Save a copy and take a printout of the filled-in application form

To register click here:

To apply directly, click here:

Vacancy details:

Junior Manager (Civil) – 31

Junior Manager (Operations & BD) – 77

Junior Manager (Mechanical) – 3

Executive (Civil) – 73

Executive (Electrical) – 42

Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – 87

Executive (Operations & BD) – 237

Executive (Mechanical) – 3

Junior Executive (Electrical) – 135

Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) – 147

Junior Executive (Operations & BD) – 225

Junior Executive (Mechanical) – 14

For Junior Manager, the age limit is between 18 to 27 years. For all other posts, the age limit is 18-30 years.

Selection process:

There will be a CBT of 2 hours on a date decided by the corporation. It will have 120 multiple-choice questions. A candidate needs to score at least 42 marks to qualify.