Device stolen from under-construction INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard; SIT probes breach and theft onboard carrier

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe breach and theft onboard INS Vikrant, reports CNN-News18. According to reports, some computer hardware was stolen from the indigenous aircraft carrier that is under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). A CSIF source told CNN-News18 that initial reports point towards an insider hand behind the theft.

#NewsAlert – SIT formed to probe breach and theft onboard INS Vikrant. | @shreyadhoundial with details. pic.twitter.com/J8x6CqDuhH — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 18, 2019

Around four hard disks, RAM units and processors were stolen after dismantling four computers, while the carrier was on its last stage of construction in Kochi. According to the Mathurbhumi report, the police received a complaint about the theft on Monday evening from CSL.

Construction of the INS Vikrant, started in 2009 and is to be ready to be commissioned by 2021, will be the first indigenously-built aircraft carrier in India.

Kochi City additional police commissioner KP Philip told The New Indian Express, that a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the shipyard authorities on Monday. The police, however, refused to divulge the details of the device and confirm whether it was a theft. The incident has exposed a major hole in the armour of the Cochin Shipyard.

According to a Times of India report, investigation officers said that there were no CCTV cameras inside the ship. “There are only security cameras outside the ship construction area and the CSL authorities have no clue when the theft happened,” an investigation officer told the newspaper. As per the report, there are multiple computers installed inside the ship, but only four were dismantled.

With inputs from agencies