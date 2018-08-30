Devendra Fadnavis directs Maharashtra DGP to arrest people behind attack on official in Nandurbar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the state DGP to arrest those who attacked an on-duty government officer in Nandurbar district in the state recently.

Fadnavis also assured his complete support to the government officers discharging their duties, an official statement said.

The chief minister gave the instructions to Director General of Police (DGP) Datta Padsalgikar here after a meeting with 18 civil services officers attached to the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), it added.

The meeting was attended by state Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, CM's Additional Chief Secretary Praveen Pardeshi and members of the Indian Administrative Services Association (Maharashtra).

On Monday, Assistant District Collector of Nandurbar, Vinay Gowda, was allegedly roughed up by a group of locals who were protesting the death of a student at a school in Taloda in that district due to electrocution.