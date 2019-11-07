Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: Here is the auspicious time for puja and lore behind ceremonial marriage of gods

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthana Ekadashi, is a festival where Hindu devotees pray and perform puja for a happy married life. This year, it is being celebrated on 8 November 2019. Tulsi Vivah is a ritual performed on this day, wherein a ceremonial marriage of Lord Vishnu and a Tulsi plant takes place. The occasion also marks the start of the auspicious period considered ideal for Hindu marriages.

It is celebrated prominently in North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and in some southern states as well.

The auspicious time to observe a fast during this festival is on Thursday, and the Parana time (time to break the fast) is from 6.42 am to 8.51 am tomorrow, on 9 November. The Ekadashi tithi began from 9.55 am on Wednesday, and will end at 12.24 pm on Thursday.

The Dev Uthani Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of Karthik of the Hindu calendar, on the 11th lunar day.

The rituals are performed in a certain order. First, a fast is observed, after which sugarcane plant, conch shell, bell, etc are offered to Lord Vishnu. Furthermore, a Tulsi sapling is planted in the household, and then the ceremonial marriage takes place. Bel Patra, which is a leaf from the Bel tree is offered to the deity, and finally the fast is broken on the next day.

The festival is a ritual to wake up Lord Vishnu who is commonly believed to be sleeping since Shayani Ekadashi — which is observed four months before Dev Uthani Ekadashi, in the month of Asadha according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Dev Uthani translates to waking up a God, and 'Ekadashi' translates to the 11th day. So Dev Uthani Ekadashi translates to waking up a God on the 11th day, which is when Lord Vishnu is awakened.

Vishnu is considered to have married tulsi, a plant considered an incarnation of a woman named 'Vrinda', on this day.

Performing the rituals in said order is believed to bring a happy marriage. The four months between the Shayani Ekadashi and the Dev Uthani Ekadashi are believed to be inauspicious for marriages.

