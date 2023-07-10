‘Depressed’ medical student ‘kills self’ by hurting private parts in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old MBBS student in Hyderabad allegedly took his own life by inflicting grievous injury to his private parts.

The deceased was identified as Dixit Reddy, a resident of Jagadgirigutta, Papireddy Nagar colony, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Reddy, a second-year MBBS student at Gandhi Medical College, allegedly died by suicide while his family was not home.

Upon their return, the deceased’s family—father and mother—discovered that the door was locked from inside. Despite their repeated attempts to draw Reddy’s attention by knocking and ringing the doorbell, he did not respond; their calls went unanswered.

With the assistance of neighbours and the police, the family managed to break down the door.

They found Reddy lying in a pool of blood. The police determined that excessive bleeding from the injuries in his private parts might have been the most probable cause of death.

According to the family’s statement to the police, Reddy had been battling depression and had previously been on sleeping pills. They also revealed that he had been facing mental health issues for the past few months.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669