Deployed to protect Gandhis, CRPF gets gadgets and vehicles previously used by Special Protection Group

Although Special Protection Group (SPG) cover has been withdrawn from the three members of the Gandhi family – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — none of the vehicles, equipment and gadgets previously being used by the SPG have been withdrawn. Now, it is the CRPF that is using them to provide Z+ security to these three VVIPs.

“CRPF is using the vehicles, equipment and technical gadgets that were used by the SPG to provide security to the members of the Gandhi family. These have not been withdrawn. Though official transfer of these vehicles, etc is yet to take place, we’re using all of these for providing Z+ security to three members of Gandhi family,” a CRPF official related to security of VVIPs told Firstpost on condition of anonymity.

In a smooth transition from the SPG to the CRPF, the latter has been providing security to Gandhis and two others as per Z+ security norms. The other two protectees who had SPG cover in the past are former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur. Manmohan and his wife’s SPG cover was withdrawn prior to Gandhis. “CRPF is providing security to five protectees, who were previously under the SPG cover as per Z+ security norms,” the official said.

SPG cover means a special protocol – now only accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SPG protectees travel in special bullet proof or armoured cars. Under the SPG Act, the commandos carry ultra-modern assault rifles and the state governments are bound to meet the security cover demands of the SPG. An SPG protectee is entitled to use special choppers or aircraft of the Indian Air Force for transport.

While an SPG protectee is guarded by nearly 100 SPG commandos, the one with Z+ cover is guarded by a team of 55, which includes at least 10 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. According to a CRPF source, the agency deploys its strength (number of personnel) as per the location where the Z+ protectee has been visiting. Also, the team providing Z+ security cover to Gandhi family members have NSG commandos in it who have earlier served at NSG.

“The number of personnel deployed for the protectee will be different if he or she visits Parliament to that from a sensitive area like Jammu and Kashmir or LWE-affected region,” the source said. However the official transfer of vehicles, equipment and gadgets from NSG to CRPF would take some time, the Gandhi family will continue to commute in the designated Range Rover SUVs which they had used under SPG protection. “In future if need arises, the CRPF may also place order for additional support system. But right now there’s no need of it,” the source added.

