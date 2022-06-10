Deploy Army or Paramilitary Forces to control horrible law and order situation: Suvendu Adhikari to WB Governor

Suvendu Adhikari informed that 'rioters are vandalising houses and shops of the common people in different areas including Sankrail, Uluberia and Howrah'

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has "completely collapsed" and requested Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to call in and deploy Indian Army or paramilitary forces to control the situation.

In a letter to Dhankhar, Adhikari wrote, "I wish to inform you that since yesterday (Thursday), National Highways in several parts of West Bengal, mainly around Howrah, Uluberia and adjoining areas of Kolkata have been blocked by rioters. As a result, about ten thousand cars and about one lakh people are stuck on the road."

He informed that these "same rioters are vandalising houses and shops of the common people in different areas including Sankrail, Uluberia and Howrah."

"Howrah rural district BJP party office has been set on fire. Uluberia district BJP party office and Raghudebpur BJP party office have also been vandalised by them," he wrote.

The law and order situation in West Bengal has completely collapsed, Adhikari alleged.

"WB Police and the state government have remained mute spectators to the horrific play out of violence and vandalism, which has been going on for almost two days now. They have completely failed to control the situation, perhaps as a conscious decision, keeping in mind electoral considerations. But it grievously puts in peril life and livelihood of people of Bengal, who are unwillingly becoming victims of this mindless violence," he wrote in the letter.

"Keeping in view of the above, I kindly request you to call in and deploy Indian Army or Paramilitary Forces, as you deem fit, to control this horrible situation at the earliest and save the life and valuable assets of people as soon as possible," Adhikari added.

Earlier today, while appealing for peace, Dhankhar sought urgent personal update from Chief Secretary by 10 PM over worsening law and order situation in the state since yesterday.

"Expect CM Smt. Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators- they will not be spared," Dhankhar tweeted.

Amid the series of outrageous protests against the inflammatory statements against minorities, a huge crowd on Friday gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest against the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Earlier in the day, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders.

