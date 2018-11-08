Demonetisation Anniversary LIVE updates: Congress to hold nationwide protest to mark two years of note ban

Demonetisation Anniversary LATEST updates: Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for demonetisation that "wrecked" the economy, the Congress on Tuesday said it will observe a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the note ban.
"Two years ago the Prime Minister announced demonetisation and gave three reasons for it - to curb black money, weed out fake notes and proscribe terror funding. Two years later, none of those objectives has materialised. "In fact, there is more cash in circulation today than it was two years ago when Modi announced demonetisation," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told the media here.
The Congress leader said that Modi should apologise to the people of India on 8 November (on the second anniversary) for his "Tughlaqian decree" of demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, then in circulation.
"The Prime Minister should apologise to the nation on 8 November 2018, at same time for ruining and wrecking the Indian economy," said Tewari, adding that Congress leaders and workers will come out on the streets across the nation in protest against the "complete demolition of the Indian economy by this Tughlaqian decree of demonetisation".
Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 09:35 AM
Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Annual Report does reveal that almost all the notes that were held in high denominations were exchanged for new notes or deposited in the banking system. Therefore, the premise that black money resided in currency may not have been right, which was widely believed by critics at that point in time. However, there is a qualification here. The Income Tax Department had sent out notices to people who made high quantum of deposits and were told to justify the source of these funds.
