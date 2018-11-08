Demonetisation Anniversary LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley says objective of note ban was not to confiscate currency but to increase tax collection

Demonetisation Anniversary LATEST updates: Arun Jaitley, in his blog, wrote that "an ill-informed criticism" of the demonetisation is that almost the entire cash money got deposited in the banks. However, he wrote, that "confiscation of currency was not an objective of demonetisation". "Getting it into the formal economy and making the holders pay tax was the broader objective," Jaitley said. He added that the impact of demonetisation has been felt on the collection of personal income tax and the move of government has led to financial inclusion which in turn has ensured that even weaker sections became part of the formal economy.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has called the note ban an 'ill-fated and ill-thought of exercise. Singh said its 'wounds' are becoming more visible with each passing day. "I urge the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies. Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policymaking should be handled with thought and care, Singh said in his statement
However, it is unfair only to look at the negatives of demonetisation. Regardless of the tangible results, this was the biggest crackdown on parallel economy modern India ever witnessed and no one doubts the intention of the exercise. Without a doubt, this led to the creation of a more formalised economy. Most of the money in circulation can be now raced to the sources and taxmen have a better grip on those who have deposited illicit money in their bank accounts.
The RBI had only a secondary role to play throughout the demonetisation episode. While its role in deciding the launch of demonetisation was understandably limited, the unenviable task of implementing the programme was completely entrusted with the RBI. This wasn't easy for the central bank. Several circulars were issued and rolled back. Most of the decisions were taken on the go. The huge public unrest that followed in the later months on account of mega problems in depositing and withdrawing money put the regulator, and the banking system as a whole, in a spot. The mayhem continued for a long time. Those who criticised the central bank heavily for its handling of note ban included former RBI governor, YV Reddy, and one of the former deputy governors, Usha Thorat. They cited the reputation loss RBI, as an institution, suffered throughout the whole episode.
The biggest achievement of demonetisation is the mainstreaming of the economy with GST adding weight to it back-to-back and crooks caught with their pants down. The collection of GST on the back of demonetisation has also gone up crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark per month many times over. Direct taxes collection too have gone up.
Two years ago, Narendra Modi launched demonetisation with three objectives to begin with--terminating black money in cash, killing fake currency and put an end to cash-based corruption. The objectives were noble and welcome in an economy where a parallel economy was thriving. The operation itself was unheard in such a scale in any comparable economy. About 86 percent of the cash in circulation vanished in one go when Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes were declared invalid. Till date, there is no hard evidence that demonetisation achieved any of the three initially stated objectives in the desired manner.
What suffered worst during the attack on cash was the cash-intensive industries and SME, MSMEs. When cash significantly disappeared from the system for a good 3-4 months, supply chains were taken a major hit. Things improved when cash returned to the system but many failed to survive. Reports emerged of several micro-units shutting shops which inevitably meant job losses and, in turn, demand slowdown.
Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for demonetisation that "wrecked" the economy, the Congress on Tuesday said it will observe a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the note ban.
"Two years ago the Prime Minister announced demonetisation and gave three reasons for it - to curb black money, weed out fake notes and proscribe terror funding. Two years later, none of those objectives has materialised. "In fact, there is more cash in circulation today than it was two years ago when Modi announced demonetisation," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told the media here.
The Congress leader said that Modi should apologise to the people of India on 8 November (on the second anniversary) for his "Tughlaqian decree" of demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, then in circulation.
"The Prime Minister should apologise to the nation on 8 November 2018, at same time for ruining and wrecking the Indian economy," said Tewari, adding that Congress leaders and workers will come out on the streets across the nation in protest against the "complete demolition of the Indian economy by this Tughlaqian decree of demonetisation".
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has time and again slammed Modi government's demonetisation move and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. Rahul had who referred to GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, said the government has destroyed the country's economy with decisions like these.
No positive result of demonetisation, objectives lie unfulfilled, says Ashok Gehlot
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the demonetisation move of the Modi government calling it a big failure.
Manmohan Singh urges Modi govt to restore 'certainty and visibility' in economic policies
"I urge the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies. Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policymaking should be handled with thought and care, Singh said in his statement.
Demonetisation has made financial inclusion possible, impact seen on tax collection: Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the impact of demonetisation has been felt on the collection of personal income tax and the move of government has led to financial inclusion which in turn has ensured that even weaker sections became part of the formal economy.
CPM calls demonetisation the 'biggest scam'
"It has been two years since demonetisation disaster was announced.The move have had disastrous consequences on the health of the economy and imposed unprecedented burdens on common people. Demonetisation is the biggest scam perpetuated on the nation, in the name of fighting black money, read a tweet from CPM's official twitter handle.
'When you cast your vote for Lok Sabha, never forget notebandi,' says Congress
In 2017, the Congress and other opposition parties had protested at various places across India against the central government's drive. "Two years ago, a disaster struck India's economy. So much so that the prime minister has now stopped speaking about demonetisation after ruining lives of ordinary citizens. History will remember this day as a black day. When you cast your vote for Lok Sabha, never forget notebandi," tweeted Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Arun Jaitley says 'confiscation of currency' was not the objective', increasing the tax collection was
Jaitley, in his blog, wrote that "an ill-informed criticism" of the demonetisation is that almost the entire cash money got deposited in the banks. However, he wrote, that "confiscation of currency was not an objective of demonitisation". "Getting it into the formal economy and making the holders pay tax was the broader objective," Jaitley said.
Demonetisation has given a jolt to 'crooks'
The nation was always accused of harbouring a parallel economy till Prime Minister Narendra Modi came on the scene. Demonetisation has fluttered the dovecots of the crooks who now fear an encore anytime, this time round of the Rs 2,000 note. Modi should, in fact, persist with demonetisation till such time cash ceases to be the king. He would do well to dismantle ATMs that beckon usage of cash with the corresponding undermining of the card and other digital payments. Banks should hard-sell swiping machines to its trader-account holders.
Manmohan Singh calls demonetisation an 'ill-fated and ill-thought' exercise
The former prime minister in a statement on Thursday said that the 'wounds' of demonetisation are only becoming more visible with time
More people now familiar with digital modes of transactions, economy also formalised
The notable positives of the demonetisation include the fact that more number of people are now familiar with digital modes of transactions and the fact that now we have a more formalised economy. When seen against the pain it inflicted on the economy, did the move make sense is the larger question? Of course, the jury is still out on whether demonetisation was amasterstrokee of the Narendra Modi-government or an economic blunder. After two years, the Indian economy is largely past the demonetisation impact. Quite likely, the debate on note ban will go on for a long time to come.
Piyush Goyal hails 'bold and decisive' move of BJP govt
Goyal called demonetisation a part of a series of decisive and bold steps by Narendra Modi to free India from the shackles of corruption.
Demonetisation turned out to be the biggest crackdown on parallel economy
However, it is unfair only to look at the negatives of demonetisation. Regardless of the tangible results, this was the biggest crackdown on parallel economy modern India ever witnessed and no one doubts the intention of the exercise. Without a doubt, this led to the creation of a more formalised economy. Most of the money in circulation can be now raced to the sources and taxmen have a better grip on those who have deposited illicit money in their bank accounts.
Demonetisation didn't turn out to be much of a dampener for Modi govt
But politically, demonetisation was never proved to be a major setback for Narendra Modi. The BJP continued its victory run in the subsequent state elections. The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that followed not very long after note ban was considered as the litmus test for the BJP on the demonetisation reception. The party achieved a grand victory in the state poll and in many subsequent elections, silencing the demonetisation critics.
Mamata Banerjee calls 8 November a 'dark day'
"It ruined the economy and the lives of millions. People will punish those who did this," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.
Demonetisation was almost entirely a political move; RBI had only a secondary role
The RBI had only a secondary role to play throughout the demonetisation episode. While its role in deciding the launch of demonetisation was understandably limited, the unenviable task of implementing the programme was completely entrusted with the RBI. This wasn't easy for the central bank. Several circulars were issued and rolled back. Most of the decisions were taken on the go. The huge public unrest that followed in the later months on account of mega problems in depositing and withdrawing money put the regulator, and the banking system as a whole, in a spot. The mayhem continued for a long time. Those who criticised the central bank heavily for its handling of note ban included former RBI governor, YV Reddy, and one of the former deputy governors, Usha Thorat. They cited the reputation loss RBI, as an institution, suffered throughout the whole episode.
RBI faced flak for delay in making demonetisation numbers public
The biggest disappointment came when the RBI data showed almost all of the demonetised notes came back to the bank counters. This poured cold water on the initial expectations that a significant chunk of the unlawful money will not return and that amount can be put in use for productive purposes in the future economy. The RBI took a very long time to finish the mammoth task of physically verifying and counting the demonetised notes. Logically, the RBI governor received a lot of flak for this delay, including from a Parliamentary committee, in making the information public.
Demonetisation has increased tax collections
The biggest achievement of demonetisation is the mainstreaming of the economy with GST adding weight to it back-to-back and crooks caught with their pants down. The collection of GST on the back of demonetisation has also gone up crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark per month many times over. Direct taxes collection too have gone up. What more proof required by the Doubting Thomases?
IMF forecast predicted dent on economy from demonetisation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast a growth rate of 7.3 percent for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 percent in 2019. In 2017, India had clocked a 6.7 percent growth rate. "India's growth is expected to increase to 7.3 percent in 2018 and to 7.4 percent in 2019 (slightly lower than in the April 2018 World Economic Outlook [WEO] for 2019, given the recent increase in oil prices and the tightening of global financial conditions), up from 6.7 percent in 2017," the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report. This acceleration, the world body said, reflected a rebound from transitory shocks (the currency exchange initiative and implementation of the national Goods and Services Tax).
Small and medium enterprises suffered the most
What suffered worst during the attack on cash was the cash-intensive industries and SME, MSMEs. When cash significantly disappeared from the system for a good 3-4 months, supply chains were taken a major hit. Things improved when cash returned to the system but many failed to survive. Reports emerged of several micro-units shutting shops which inevitably meant job losses and, in turn, demand slowdown.
'Less cash economy' remains a dream
RBI data tells us that the currency in circulation spiked to Rs 19.6 lakh crore as on 26 October 2018, registering a growth of 9.5 percent from two years ago and compared with Rs 17.9 lakh crore on 4 November 2016, the week before note ban. Further ATM withdrawals too have picked up. This further tells us that cash is clearly back and is unlikely to go off the scene in India that is dominated by informal economy and cash-intensive labour. 'Less cash economy' remains a dream despite a massive one-off shock treatment on cash
Congress' jibe on demonetisation and 'Gabbar Singh' Tax
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has time and again slammed Modi government's demonetisation move and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. Rahul had who referred to GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, said the government has destroyed the country's economy with decisions like these.
Urjit Patel to brief parliamentary panel for third time
A parliamentary panel, of which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a member, has called RBI governor Urjit Patel for the third-time to brief it on the government's demonetisation move. The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Veerappa Moily, has been deliberating on the issue for almost two years. Patel has been called on 12 November to brief the committee's members on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the "ramifications thereof", according to the panel's meeting notice. The RBI governor will also brief the committee on the banning of the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill and related issues, PTI reported.
Govt claims on economy post-demonetisation fuzzy
The government's claims that the tax base has been widened, formalisation of the economy has been boosted and there has been a sharp fall in counterfeit notes in circulation are all in the fuzzy, futuristic zone. Claims of a fall in terror funding are essentially non-proveable in nature and smack more of politics than economics. We have no meaningful data to show a growth in government coffers, even as a figure of Rs 3,00,000 crore is being bandied about as the amount of potential black money that found its way back into the banking system, waiting for the taxman's noose to tighten. In a nation where clever accounting, pliable bureaucrats and the lack of hard evidence in courts are an everyday reality, we will believe it when we see it.
Demonetisation exercise cost Centre Rs 8,000 crore
The demonetisation exercise cost Rs 8,000 crore while the money that did not come back amounted to Rs 10,720 crore. But that is no profit because there were many more costs to the gamble to retrieve black money than the working expenses. Let's not forget that the RBI actually paid a dividend for the 2016-17 fiscal year ended June that was less than half of what it paid out in the previous year. In absolute terms that was Rs 35,221 crore less.
There was also a sharp increase in reports of counterfeit notes during the demonetisation period - involving 322,000 such instances. The administrative costs of such an exercise should be considered in any cost-benefit analysis.
Demonetisation failed in its objectives
The major objective of demonetisation announced at 8 pm on 8 November 2016 by Modi was to unearth black money largely suspected to have been hoarded in high denomination notes. It is going two years since the cataclysmic demonetisation exercise was carried out. And if the government is still groping for achievements to show insofar as the main objective is concerned, it is bound to be pilloried. A demonetisation scheme porous and leaky as this one with so many unwittingly built-in laundering options was depressingly preordained to fail in achieving its main objective.
Counting of returned notes was a humongous task RBI was armed with
The counting wasn’t easy, complains the RBI annual report. “This humungous task of processing and verification of SBNs was successfully achieved with the co-ordinated efforts put in by the workforce of the Issue Department of the Reserve Bank. The process involved working in two shifts under strenuous conditions, maintaining detailed records and planning effectively without compromising on other functions of currency management.”
Government expected Rs 4 lakh crore of black money to get extinguished but 99.3% of it has returned
Post-demonetistaion, 99.3 percent of the total banned notes have returned home or let's say or let’s say almost all cash has been deposited back in the banks, including the notorious black money villain. That is a political setback for the Narendra Modi government, which was initially expecting Rs 3-4 lakh crore of black money to get extinguished outside the banking system post the demonetisation exercise.
Focus put on 'cashless economy' but cash came back into circulation months after demonetisation
The list of objectives was expanded in the subsequent months. From the initial three, the goal was shifted to digitalisation of the economy, which was announced by Narendra Modi in one his 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes. Subsequently, the whole banking system and government machinery was pressed into action to create a 'cashless' or 'less cash' economy. Since then, digital transactions have picked up particularly through channels like Unified Payments Interface Interface. This was a notable shift in a cash-dominated economy. Surely, cash in circulation dipped in the subsequent months. But cash returned with a vengeance in the period after.
Objective of demonetisation was war on black money but govt has nothing to show on paper
Two years ago, Narendra Modi launched demonetisation with three objectives to begin with--terminating black money in cash, killing fake currency and put an end to cash-based corruption. The objectives were noble and welcome in an economy where a parallel economy was thriving. The operation itself was unheard in such a scale in any comparable economy. About 86 percent of the cash in circulation vanished in one go when Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes were declared invalid. Till date, there is no hard evidence that demonetisation achieved any of the three initially stated objectives in the desired manner.
No clarity still on how much money was realised on account of penalties and confiscation of unaccountable funds
The information that is still to be revealed is as to how much money has been realised on account of penalties and confiscation of such unaccountable funds. However logically, if one were sure that they could not justify their cash deposits to the tax man, there would be an incentive to burn the currency as the fine/penalty was for almost the whole amount. It must be remembered that the amnesty scheme announced prior to demonetisation had not garnered a significant amount of funds. This part of the puzzle remains unanswered and needs to be filled in.
All demonetised notes returned to the banking system
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Annual Report does reveal that almost all the notes that were held in high denominations were exchanged for new notes or deposited in the banking system. Therefore, the premise that black money resided in currency may not have been right, which was widely believed by critics at that point in time. However, there is a qualification here. The Income Tax Department had sent out notices to people who made high quantum of deposits and were told to justify the source of these funds.
Congress asks Narendra Modi to apologise for demonetisation
The Congres has said that it will observe a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the note ban, IANS reported. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for demonetisation that "wrecked" the economy. He said said that Modi should apologise to the people of India for his "Tughlaqian decree" of demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, then in circulation.