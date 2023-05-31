‘Democratic governance, national identity…’ Know what ChatGPT thinks about new Parliament building

The new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, represents the democratic governance of India, showcases its architectural prowess on a global platform and serves as a symbol of India’s political power and influence, as per ChatGPT.

Besides inaugurating the new Parliament building, PM Modi on Sunday installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja.

“What does India’s new Parliament building signify?” we asked ChatGPT.

To this, the artificial intelligence chatbot gave a detailed reply — both in terms of symbolism and practical significance. This is what ChatGPT had to say:

“India’s new Parliament building signifies several things, both in terms of symbolism and practical significance. Here are some key aspects:

Democratic Governance: The new Parliament building represents the democratic governance of India. It serves as the center for legislative activities, where elected representatives gather to debate and make decisions on behalf of the citizens. The building symbolizes the strength and continuity of India’s democratic system.

National Identity: The architecture and design of the new Parliament building are expected to incorporate elements that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. It represents the country’s identity and showcases its architectural prowess on a global platform.

Modernization and Progress: The construction of a new Parliament building reflects India’s aspiration for modernization and progress. The existing Parliament House, built during the British colonial era, has limitations in terms of space and infrastructure. The new building aims to provide advanced facilities, including state-of-the-art technology, improved seating arrangements, and enhanced amenities for lawmakers.

Symbol of Power: The new Parliament building also serves as a symbol of India’s political power and influence. Its construction demonstrates the country’s commitment to strengthening its institutions and providing a conducive environment for effective governance.

Public Engagement: The new building is expected to incorporate public spaces and visitor facilities, allowing greater public engagement and interaction with the legislative process. This inclusion signifies transparency, accessibility, and the involvement of citizens in democratic affairs.

It’s important to note that the symbolism and significance of the new Parliament building can be interpreted in various ways, and opinions may differ among different individuals and groups.”

PM Modi said the new Parliament building was a reflection of the aspirations of New India and a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation.

As India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress, he noted.

“The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said at the event.

