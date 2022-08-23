Delivery executive carries kids to work, Zomato says, will help out

The dedication of the deliver executive to his work and his role as father left the internet inspired, with many netizens singing praises and showering respect upon him

There is no dearth of inspirational stories of about delivery agents and cab drivers on the internet that exhibit the tale of their struggles and obstacles to support themselves and their families. Adding on to it, the internet has yet again brought a heart-melting narrative of a Zomato delivery agent, who makes deliveries while carrying his daughter and a son along.

The emotional incident, touching millions of hearts on the internet, came to light after food blogger Saurabh Panjwani dropped a short video on his Instagram account. The video, wherein Saurabh introduces his followers to the delivery agent, has been making rounds on the internet since being shared.

While posting the video, Saurabh wrote in the caption, “I felt so inspiring seeing this, this zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.”(sic)

In the now-viral video, the man in a Zomato uniform can be seen delivering an order, while his daughter is strapped to his chest in a baby carrier. This is not all. His son can also be seen walking behind him. Inspired by the man’s efforts, the food blogger can be heard asking him about his personal and professional life, to which the delivery executive responds that he takes his children to every delivery address assigned. Saurabh also praised him for his dedication.



As soon as the video started making rounds on the internet, the official Instagram account of Zomato was quick enough to acknowledge it. Taking to the comments section the food delivery company wrote, “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner.”

Not only this but the comments section was swamped with legions of comments, wherein users were singing praises and showering respect upon him. One user commented, “May Allah bless you with rezeki abundance brother. Take care and stay safe, especially your kids. Respect for you brother for working hard for your family.”

The video, which was posted on 31 July, has been viewed over 8 million times and has garnered more than one million likes.

