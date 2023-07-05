Delhi's Janakpuri witnesses terrifying road cave-in; huge hole sparks safety concerns

In a recent incident from Delhi’s Janakpuri area, a huge portion of a road suddenly collapsed, leaving the locals in a state of shock. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the scene, showing a large hole that covered a major section of the road. To prevent accidents, the police promptly placed barricades around the area. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident. It is reported that the incident occurred around 7:45 in the morning. Although no one got injured, the collapse led to traffic congestion in the vicinity.

The road suffered extensive damage. The incident took place near Posingi Chowk, which is surrounded by numerous schools and parks. Visuals of the road cave-in quickly circulated on social media platforms. This came at a time when the national capital has been witnessing light rain activity over the past one week. It received 0.2 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, children were on their way to school. Thankfully, no casualties were reported thus far. Soon, the Public Works Department (PWD) team arrived at the scene, cordoning off and closing the affected road from all sides to ensure public safety.

Similar road-caving incident in Mumbai

Another similar incident reportedly took place in Mumbai today. A video showing the shocking incident went viral on social media. The footage showed a white car slipping into the excavated area after a significant portion of a road in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area suddenly collapsed. Local officials reported that several vehicles parked in the vicinity were trapped as a result.

There were no casualties from the incident, which occurred around 9 am. A spokesperson from the fire brigade also confirmed that no injuries were reported. According to the information provided by the fire brigade, the collapse occurred approximately 25 feet inside a large excavated area that was dug for building construction purposes.

Eight to ten two-wheelers and four to five four-wheelers were buried under the debris caused by the collapse.

Notably, both these incidents serve as a reminder of the potential dangers and risks associated with road construction. Local authorities will likely investigate the cause of the collapse and assess the necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

