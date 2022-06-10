Delhi: Women alleges she was raped in Dwarka by man she met on dating app, case registered

“The accused is a resident of Hyderabad and is currently absconding. Police are conducting raids in search of the accused,” said the Delhi Police

A woman was allegedly raped in a five-star hotel in the Dwarka area of Delhi on 3 June as per the Delhi Police, reported ANI. The police added that the accused is absconding.

According to the police, both, the accused and victim came in contact through a dating app.

“The accused is a resident of Hyderabad and is currently absconding. Police are conducting raids in search of the accused,” said the Delhi Police.

The woman told the police in her complaint that she met the accused, identified as Mohak Gupta, on a dating app on 27 May, reported Indian Express. After some messages, they exchanged their numbers and decided to meet, the police said. On 30 May, they went to a leading hotel where he offered her a drink laced with sedatives, the woman alleged in her complaint.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

After the FIR was registered, the investigating officer approached the administration department of the hotel and scanned the CCTV footage. “The accused is currently absconding and we are conducting raids to nab him,” the officer said.