India

Delhi: Woman shot dead near her house in Dabri, police launch manhunt to nab attacker

'We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles,' police said

FP Staff Last Updated:July 27, 2023 23:41:06 IST
Delhi: Woman shot dead near her house in Dabri, police launch manhunt to nab attacker

Representational image. News18

A 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area on Thursday night, police said.
The Dabri police station received information regarding the incident around 8.45 pm.

According to an India Today report, the victim was identified as Renu Goyal. She was rushed to a hospital immediately after being shot, but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have formed multiple teams have been formed to nab the attacker.
“We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 27, 2023 23:31:43 IST