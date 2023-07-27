Delhi: Woman shot dead near her house in Dabri, police launch manhunt to nab attacker
'We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles,' police said
A 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area on Thursday night, police said.
The Dabri police station received information regarding the incident around 8.45 pm.
According to an India Today report, the victim was identified as Renu Goyal. She was rushed to a hospital immediately after being shot, but was declared dead on arrival.
A 42-year-old woman has been shot dead near her house in the Dabri area. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused: Delhi Police
Meanwhile, police have formed multiple teams have been formed to nab the attacker.
“We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
