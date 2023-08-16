Woman kills lover's kid, stuffs body in bed box; thinks dad wouldn't walk out of marriage till boy is there

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing 11-year-old son of her live-in partner and stuffing his body in a bed box.

Pooja Kumari, a resident of Ranhola in West Delhi, killed the minor on 10 August, holding the kid responsible for his father not divorcing his wife and was becoming hinderance in her relationship.

The alleged murder took place on 10 August. Pooja was seen in security camera footage leaving the house where the boy, Divyansh, was staying with his mother in E block of Inderpuri.

“CCTV footage was analysed and it transpired from the footage that the last person who visited the house of the deceased was one lady, namely Pooja,” police said.

Police informed that Pooja had strangled Divyansh to death while he was sleeping and concealed his body inside the bed box.

#WATCH | Delhi Police arrested a woman, Pooja for killing an 11-year-old child in Inderpuri. Special CP of Delhi Police Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav says, “She says that she felt that Jitender (the deceased’s father) had left her as he loved the child too much and that unless he… pic.twitter.com/MmAam7e7Lm — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

During the investigation, the woman also confessed that she was in a live-in relation with Divyansh's father Jitender.

Pooja was arrested from Bakkarwala after officials combed through around 300 CCTV installed across several locations, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Also Read: 11-year-old found dead, stuffed in bed box at Delhi home; 'mysterious' woman suspect calls father after murder

The crime branch said she was regularly changing her hideouts and dodging the police team.

The investigating team said Pooja and Jitender got married at a temple of the Arya Samaj on 17 October, 2019, but a court marriage was not possible as the man had not divorced his wife.

Police further said that Jitender had assured Pooja that they would get married in court after he gets a divorce from his wife and they both started living together by renting a house.

The duo often quarreled over Jitender's divorce and in December 2022, he moved out of the rented house and started staying with his wife. This made Pooja furious and she started assuming that Jitender left her because of his son, Yadav said.

Police said last Thursday (10 August) Pooja met her friend and asked him to take her to Jitender's house. The door of the house was open and she killed Divyansh, who was sleeping.

Pooja allegedly took out clothes from the bed box and put the body of minor inside it, police said.

A day after Divyansh's alleged murder, his mother Neelu told media, "My husband Jitender got a call from a woman who said what if she eliminates the person from his life whom both of us love the most? She had been threatening us for over four years now."

Neelu further said, she and her husband Jitender called up Pooja Kumari again and spoke with her. "She sounded all calm and through her conversation, we could sense that she has done something. We kept asking her if she has done anything to Divyansh," she added.

Neelu said when she found Divyansh's body in the box bed, it was in a "very bad state".

With inputs from agencies