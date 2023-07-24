Delhi woman found dead in Haryana hotel after suspected gangrape

A tragic incident unfolded in Assandh, Karnal, Haryana, where a woman from Delhi was found dead in a hotel following rape in a hotel on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a 33-year-old woman from Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the hotel room was booked by one Manoj, aged 30 from Sonipat, who is currently absconding. There are suspicions of a possible gangrape, with reports suggesting the involvement of three to four other men apart from the suspect.

Primary investigation revealed that the youth from Sonipat established contact with the woman from Delhi through Facebook.

Subsequently, they engaged in conversations, leading the woman to travel to Delhi to meet the man at the hotel in Assandh.

According to reports, the two were involved in a love affair, and the woman desired to marry him. However, her lover rejected the idea, as he was already married.

The accused called the woman to meet him at the Assandh hotel. Regrettably, a heated argument broke out between them, culminating in the woman’s tragic demise. The hotel staff discovered the women’s lifeless body late Sunday night, prompting them to immediately inform the police.

Upon receiving the complaint filed by the woman’s sister, the Assandh police registered a case and took possession of the deceased’s body for further investigation.

A postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the assault and death.

In the meantime, the police are diligently examining all possible angles, including scrutinizing the hotel’s CCTV footage for vital clues.