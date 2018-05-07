Delhi weather warning: Govt directs closure of evening schools tomorrow due to thunderstorm predictions

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday decided to close all evening schools on Tuesday following the weather department's warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm.

The government said that all evening schools (the second shift which starts from the afternoon) will be shut on Tuesday. There are around 400 evening schools running in the national capital.

The government has also asked other schools to not hold outdoor activities and extra-curricular activities from 3 pm to 7 pm during which wind speed is expected to remain high.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to review the preparedness of authorities in the wake of the warning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert forecasting that several parts of northern and eastern India, including Delhi, could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometres per hour.

In a circular issued in the evening, the directorate of education said that winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph may blow between 3 pm and 7 pm in Delhi which is expected to peak around 5.30 pm.

"In the light of inputs from State Disaster Management Authority, it has been decided that government, government-aided and recognised unaided school under the directorate of education running in evening/IInd shift shall remain closed on 8 May as a precautionary measure.

"Other schools are also advised to not hold outdoor activities/extra-curricular activities during the above said time period (from 3 pm to 7 pm)," the circular stated.

The government also issued a list of 'dos and don'ts' to deal with any such possible situation. Officials of the fire department, revenue, traffic police, home, PWD and others were present in the meeting chaired by the chief secretary.

In the list of 'dos and don'ts', the government has advised citizens to try to stay indoors and staff off verandas and keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings.

The government also asked people to ensure that children and animals are inside and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances.

The advisory also asked citizens to avoid taking a bath or shower or leave the water running for any purpose.

"This is because lightning can travel along pipes. Keep away from doors, windows, fireplaces, stoves, bath-tubs, or any other electrical charge conductors," the advisory stated.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

At least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning last week.