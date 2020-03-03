You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi violence: Gun-weilding man Shahrukh Khan charged with attempt to murder, fired three shots 'in a fit of rage', says police

India FP Staff Mar 03, 2020 18:27:40 IST

  • A gun-wielding man who was seen confronting an unarmed policeman during violence at Maujpur in northeast Delhi has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and is being brought to Delhi, News18 reported on Tuesday

  • In a video that went viral last week, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh Khan, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road

  • However, the gunman managed to escape Delhi as senior officials remained caught up in controlling rioting

The gun-wielding man who was arrested for pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman during the Delhi riots, has been booked under charges for attempt to murder, among others, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. At a press briefing regarding the arrest, Additional CP Ajit Kumar Singhla said that the police is yet to recover his pistol with which he fired three shots "in a fit of rage".

The police also said that the man, identified as Shahrukh Khan, told the interrogators that he had fired shots in a fit of rage after he saw stone pelting happening in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area of northeast Delhi, which was one of the epicentres of the three-day riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"He had bought the pistol two years ago from a friend in Bihar," Singhla said, adding that the police are investigating whether the 33-year-old has any links with any organisation and whether he had planned the firing.


"He has been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186, 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand," he added.

Singhla also said that the police are looking into whether Shahrukh has any links with former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been named as an accused in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. He also added that while Shahrukh's father has a case of narcotics and fake currency against him, he doesn't have a criminal record himself.

Shahrukh was arrested from a bus stop in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday morning, Singhla said. In a video that went viral last week, Shahrukh could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road. The incident was from 24 February when violence was at its peak in northeast Delhi.

However, the gunman managed to escape Delhi as senior officials remained caught up in controlling the rioting.

Speaking about the arrested accused, Singhla said that Shahrukh is interested in modelling and makes Tik Tok videos. He added that he has studied till the second year of undergrad and now is involved in a business.

A report by The Indian Express also said thatShahrukh's father is local drug peddler who has been arrested by district police several times and has been under scanner of local police. He is also reportedly a close relative of criminal Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan (35), who is currently in jail.

Earlier too reports had suggested that Shahrukh had been held, however, Delhi Police later denied such reports.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 18:27:40 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores