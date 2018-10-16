Delhi University's SC/ST teachers body files complaint against 'casteist' question asked in recruitment exam

New Delhi: A police complaint was Monday filed by the SC/ST Teachers Association of the Delhi University over a "racist and misogynist question" asked in an examination conducted for recruitment of primary teachers.

DU professor Hansraj Suman, who is the president of the varsity's SC/ST Teachers Association, demanded action against the officials responsible for the error.

He submitted a complaint to the Maurice Nagar police station Monday. Police confirmed that they have received the complaint.

The examination was conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Saturday.

The multiple choice question number 61 in the Hindi Language and Comprehension paper used some derogatory terms for describing the Dalit community.

The DSSSB in a statement on Sunday said the question with "casteist" undertones appeared due to an "inadvertent error". It added that the question would not be considered during the evaluation process.