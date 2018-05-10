You are here:
Delhi University to start UG admissions from 15 May; enrollment for PG programmes starts 18 May

India IANS May 10, 2018 22:25:37 IST

New Delhi: Delhi University on Thursday announced its admission season will begin from 15 May for the various courses for 2018-19 session.

The dates of commencement for under graduate and post graduate programmes will be 15 May and 18 May respectively, and for MPhil and PhD courses, it will be from 20 May.

Representational image. AFP

Registration for all categories of students and courses will be online.

"All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota," the varsity said in a statement.

It also announced that it will conduct 'Open Days' to brief students on the formalities of the admission process and interact with them.

These meeting will be held from 21 May to 29 May except Sunday at the varsity conference centre. They will be conducted in two sessions — from 10 am to 11.30 am and from 12 noon to 1.30 pm.

More detailed information regarding the admission process will be made available in the form of a 'Bulletin of Information' on the university's website, the statement said.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 22:25 PM

