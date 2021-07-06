Delhi University releases UG, PG June 2021 Semester results at du.ac.in; check details here

A note on the result page of the website reads, “Students are advised to save their Statement of Marks or Score Card for future purposes

The results of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) May-June 2021 semester 2, 4 and 6 examinations have been declared by the Delhi University (DU). Students, who have appeared for the exams, can check their scorecards by visiting the official website http://du.ac.in./.

A note on the result page of the website reads, “Students are advised to save their Statement of Marks or Score Card for future purposes”. The varsity further informed that the link will also not be available on the website later.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to DU’s official website http://du.ac.in./

Step 2: Search for the ‘Exam and Results’ section that appears on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link that reads as ‘Results of UG and PG Programmes for Session May-June 2021 Sem-II, IV, VI’

Step 4: To check the results, select college name, exam session, exam roll number, date of birth, and security pin as asked

Step 5: After submitting all details, click on the ‘Print’ button to view the scorecard/mark sheet

Step 6: Within a few seconds, the result will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the copy for further use or reference

Click here to check the direct link.

The UG and PG examinations for semesters 2, 4, and 6 were conducted by the university last month. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, DU had to postpone the UG and PG final-year examinations that were scheduled to begin in the month of May.

Candidates, who were absent for the specified exams or whose result is awaiting, have to get in touch with the Principal of the concerned College or Department or Centre within 10 days of declaration of the results.