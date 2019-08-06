Delhi University releases 7th cut-off list 2019: Seventh list of selected candidates out now on du.ac.in for UG courses at DU

DU 6th cut-off list 2019 | The Delhi University released its seventh cut-off list with courses like B Com (Hons) and B Com still up for grabs at premier colleges on Monday (5 August).

Hans Raj College is offering B Com (Hons) at a cut-off of 97.25 percent, while the course is available at a cut-off of 97.50 percent in Hindu College and 95.25 percent in Gargi College.

Gargi College also has seats for courses like BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science and B Com.

IP College for Women has seats available in BA (Hons) English at a cut-off of 94.75 percent.

Kamala Nehru College is offering BA (Hons) Political Science at a cut-off of 94.25 percent and BA (Hons) Psychology at a minimum percentage of 96.50 percent.

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) released its fifth cut-off list on Monday.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University, with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enroll as students of the board.