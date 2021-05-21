The university has withdrawn all the date sheets for exams that were scheduled to start from 15 May, and revised date sheets will be released soon on www.du.ac.in

The Delhi University (DU) has again deferred the final semester annual examinations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country. The exams that were supposed to start from 1 June will now begin from 7 June. The university has withdrawn all the date sheets for exams that were scheduled to start from 15 May. The revised date sheets will be released soon on the official website www.du.ac.in.

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.

Read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/i1KpigV69G — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 20, 2021

Earlier, in a notification released on 29 April. The university had stated that it had received various requests from students to postpone the May-June examinations. The university had, at that point, decided to review the situation and come out with a solution that will ensure the safety and health of students.

The university has also announced that the exams for the intermediate semester IV of the undergraduate courses will be done on the basis of Assignment Based Examination (ABE). The detailed guidelines regarding this will be announced soon. Students are advised to regularly check the website for further updates.

#Exams2021 @UnivofDelhi

"Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon"

Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time.

All datesheets are available on the DU website. — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 21, 2021

What is ABE?

It is a mode of assessment where students are evaluated on the basis of the submitted assignments. Under ABE, students don’t need to appear for the final examinations in order to be promoted.

At least 35 faculty members of the university have lost their lives due to the coronavirus , as per the figures released by DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA).