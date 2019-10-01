Delhi University Online Courses: University Grants Commission gives nod to DU to start online courses, check du.ac.in for details

Delhi University has received the approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to start five online courses. These courses will be made available to the public in January.

UGC has set a deadline of November for the university to upload the study material.

The letter of intent (LoT) was sent by the UGC on 16 September to the university, reported DNA India.

For details about the same, students can visit Delhi University's official website — du.ac.in

"These courses actually belong to the School of Open Learning (SOL) but by January they will become online courses and will be available all around the world," the DU Express reported, quoting a senior official.

"One of the officials of the Delhi University said that the proposal of online courses was put forward by 22 universities but UGC gave permission to only four universities out of which the Delhi University is one," the report said.

The courses which will be provided by the DU are BA Programme, BCom, English Honours, Political Science Honours and BCom Honours.

These courses will be available for students in India, as well as any other country in the world.

Students interested for the same are advised to regularly visit the Delhi University website and download the study material once it has been uploaded.

To check the other courses available at Delhi University, check out the given link here: du.ac.in